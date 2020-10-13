Will These Misfits Become Superspreaders

The uber-Christian set has been resistant to wearing face masks.These LGBTQ Individuals Found New Life in Jesus, and Some Had 'Supernatural Encounters with God.'
Former transgender, lesbian, and gay individuals who have left the LGBTQ lifestyle by the power of the Holy Spirit are taking part in a freedom march this weekend.Well, at least they added the “Q” On the other hand, the are claiming that sexual orientation and gender identity are a “lifestyle.” What I want to know is this: What the fuck is the point? Does Jeffrey McCall really believe that gay and trans people will pray-away-whatever?
The event was started in 2018 by Jeffrey McCall who once lived as a transgender woman but has come to know Jesus Christ and His unfailing love.
This year's freedom march, called "Freedom Family Weekend", will be held in Lawrenceville, Georgia and is open to everyone.
These “marches” seem to be affiliated with Bethel Church, a California cult. Bethel might be the source of funds.
