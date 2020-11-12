Batshit Janet Porter Has Proof That Trump Will Win

“If there is proof of anything it is that right wing Christian fanatics lie, gossip and confuse opinion with fact.”Oh joy. Imagine my delight when this appeared in my inbox from the profoundly batshit Janet Porter (Janet Folger Porter), a devoted anti-LGBTQ bigot:
Needless to say (I hope) we are nine days past election day and Donald Trump has provided no evidence whatsoever to support his hyperbolic claims of widespread voter fraud. Therefore, it seems highly unlikely that Batshit Janet has any evidence.
Bypassing all of the list management referral links, a video via Rumble (whatever the hell that is) is here.
Batshit Janet's video isn't proof of anything (shocking I know). It is comprised of conspiracy theories. Guess who the ogre is at “the heart of widespread systematic voter fraud.”
If you immediately thought “George Soros” you are correct. According to Porter Soros has some connection to the company that supposedly manufactures most of our voting machines. According to Porter Soros is the chairman of the board of Smartmatic. He is not.
Then there is an unexplained and sudden transition of the conspiracy from Smartmatic to Dominion Voting Systems. Soros has no relationship with that company either. The AP notes:
Claims that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, California Sen. Dianne Feinstein and the Clinton Foundation have interest or influence in Dominion are all unsubstantiated. But that didn’t stop tens of thousands of social media users from amplifying them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram this week.The Associated Press debunks the entire conspiracy theory. Six years ago Dominion made a $25,000 to $50,000 donation to the Clinton Foundation. Proof that Bill and Hillary Clinton are conspirators.
The whole saga goes downhill from there. If there is proof of anything it is that right wing Christian fanatics lie, gossip and confuse opinion with fact.
