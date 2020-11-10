Biden starting the process of repairing international relationships

President-elect Joe Biden took part in separate congratulatory calls today with the leaders of France, Germany, Ireland, and the United Kingdom.
The President-elect spoke with President Emmanuel Macron of France. The President-elect thanked President Macron for his congratulations and expressed his desire to strengthen relations between the United States and France, its oldest ally. The President-elect conveyed his interest in reinvigorating bilateral and trans-Atlantic ties, including through NATO and the EU. They discussed cooperating on a range of shared interests, such as containing COVID-19 and building global health security; tackling the threat of climate change; strengthening human rights, and laying the foundations for a sustainable global economic recovery. He also expressed his readiness to work together on global challenges, including security and development in Africa, the conflicts in Ukraine and Syria, and Iran’s nuclear program.
The President-elect spoke with Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany. The President-elect expressed gratitude to Chancellor Merkel for her congratulations, praised her leadership, and noted that he looked forward to strengthening relations between the United States and Germany and revitalizing the trans-Atlantic relationship, including through NATO and the EU. The President-elect noted his interest in working closely with Chancellor Merkel on common interests and challenges, including containing COVID-19; addressing the climate crisis, and working toward a sustainable global economic recovery. He also welcomed the opportunity to cooperate on a shared agenda with the EU.
The President-elect spoke with Taoiseach Micheál Martin of Ireland. The President-elect thanked Taoiseach Martin for his congratulations and highlighted his desire to strengthen the enduring personal, cultural, and economic ties between the United States and Ireland. He noted that he looked forward to working with the Taoiseach to address shared challenges such as controlling COVID-19; building a sustainable economic recovery, and tackling climate change. He also reaffirmed his support for the Good Friday Agreement and the peace process in Northern Ireland.
The President-elect spoke with Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the United Kingdom. The President-elect offered his thanks to Prime Minister Johnson for his congratulations and expressed his desire to strengthen the special relationship and re-double cooperation on issues of mutual concern. The President-elect noted that he especially looks forward to working closely together on global challenges as the United Kingdom prepares to host the 2021 G-7 and the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26). Among the shared priorities they discussed were containing COVID-19 and promoting global health security; pursuing a sustainable economic recovery; combating climate change; strengthening democracy, and working together on issues such as the Western Balkans and Ukraine. The President-elect expressed his interest in cooperating with the UK, NATO, and the EU on shared trans-Atlantic priorities, and reaffirmed his support for the Good Friday Agreement in Northern Ireland.
