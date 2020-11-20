I Have the Strangest Email - to ME - From a Hate Group

|Monica Cole has the dubious distinction
of heading AFA's One Million Moms
via Linked in
“If there is an agenda it would not exist were it not for bigots like the folks at American Family Association.”In order to subscribe to email updates from anti-LGBTQ organizations I use a number of personae with gmail or mail.com addresses. Imagine my surprise when I received an email from American Family Association sent to the readers' email address on the website.
The subject line of the email reads: Hallmark and Crown Media Are Committed to LGBTQ Activists. Really? Oh dear. Must do something about that. Peril is lurking!
Families need to be aware that Hallmark Channel’s “Countdown to Christmas” movie specials will be very different this year since the network will be including LGBTQ content and characters in its original movies for the first time ever.Allow me to inform these idiotic religious fanatics that gay couples do marry and raise children. Most of them celebrate Christmas either as a religious or national holiday.
For example, The Christmas House, set to air Sunday, November 22, at 8:00 p.m. CST will include a gay couple. The cast features Johnathan Bennett and Brad Harder as gay dads-to-be through adoption.
Allow me to further inform these idiotic religious fanatics that Hallmark is in business to make a profit. Inclusion is good for the bottom line. It is good for the ratings that determine the pricing and desirability of advertising. Should Hallmark lose money because some crazy people are pissed?
Furthermore, inclusion not only attracts the patronage of LGBTQ people to advertisers but their family and friends. LGBTQ people, their family members and their friends outnumber idiotic religious fanatics.
After noting the ownership of Hallmark Channel by Crown Media:
Michelle Vicary, executive vice president of programming at Crown Media Family Networks, said in a recent secular interview that the 2020 holiday programming reflects “our most diverse representation of talent, narratives, and families.AFA provides a link to a Crown Media press release which amplifies what Ms. Vicary stated. Crown media is promoting this because most people view that as a good thing. I am puzzled as to why AFA would point out that a presumably mainstream media interview was a “secular interview.” Most people would not care to be interviewed by religious outlets. I might but for reasons that would exclude me.
Then, admitting their own failure:
So many people feel betrayed by Hallmark, which used to be set apart from other channels because of the wholesome, family-friendly content it aired. However, in less than one year, the network decided not only to air LGBTQ commercials, which One Million Moms petitioned and began to boycott in December 2019, but also to produce and air movies pushing the gay agenda by featuring lead gay characters in homosexual relationships.Content which reflects cultural diversity is wholesome. To put it another way, the inclusion of LGBTQ characters does not render creative content unwholesome.
I thought that the AFA stylebook requires the use of “homosexual” rather than “gay.” Comically, their news blog used to be an AP repeater. There was an Olympian by the name of Tyson Gay. AFA must have had a processing script because the kept printing “Tyson Homosexual.”
One Million Moms is American Family Association. Moreover, after one year their silly boycott, Crown Media only increased their inclusiveness.
For years I have noticed that the publicly traded shares of companies subjected to religious boycotts tend to outperform the market.
Today, for example, the DJIA is off by close to 1%. Target Corp. shares are up one percent. AFA started to boycott Target when the shares were about $55.00. Today those same shares are trading at $173.00. That represents a 215% increase.
So there is another moronic petition:
Today, for example, the DJIA is off by close to 1%. Target Corp. shares are up one percent. AFA started to boycott Target when the shares were about $55.00. Today those same shares are trading at $173.00. That represents a 215% increase.
So there is another moronic petition:
1MM is boycotting all things Hallmark. This includes Hallmark Channel, Hallmark wrapping paper, greeting cards, Christmas ornaments, etc.
Please sign our unique petition stating you will specifically boycott ‘The Christmas House’ movie on November 22 by not watching Hallmark Channel that day and by not purchasing any Hallmark products as long as Hallmark pushes the LGBTQ agenda. Now, please share with your family and friends.
Monica Cole is too stupid and incurious to realize that Hallmark Cards has no affiliation with Crown Media. Crown Media simply licenses the Hallmark name.
What the fuck is the “LGBTQ agenda?” If there is an agenda it would not exist were it not for bigots like the folks at American Family Association. This is signed by one of AFA's rather ungenius staffers, Monica Cole.
AFA has been boycotting companies for decades. None of them have ever succeeded. Actually, to be fair, about 35 years ago they did get 7-Eleven to stop selling Playboy.
They boycotted Disney for nearly 10 years when Disney began providing partner benefits. Around 2005 they boycotted Ford for the sin of advertising in gay media. Same for Campbell Soup.
They boycotted Disney for nearly 10 years when Disney began providing partner benefits. Around 2005 they boycotted Ford for the sin of advertising in gay media. Same for Campbell Soup.
They often end their boycotts by ceasing to pay attention. I have scores of emails regarding Target, particularly at this time of year. AFA stopped sending them.
There are not enough religious yahoos to cause Hallmark any concern.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Please be civil and do NOT link to anti-gay sites!
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.