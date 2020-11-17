Officials Meeting With Biden Behind Trump's Back?

Netanyahu calls President-Elect Biden a second time plus Israel's president. And a meeting with top US corporate leaders.An interesting note today. The press release does not name any of the meeting attendees. Which causes me to suspect that responsible members of the administration are meeting with the President-Elect irrespective of Trump's infantile edicts:
The president-elect and vice president-elect appreciated the opportunity to hear from some of our country's most experienced national security experts about the challenges facing our country and our institutions. The experts briefed them on the diplomatic, defense, and intelligence challenges the administration will inherit on day one, focusing on both the strategic landscape as well as the readiness of our foreign policy and national security departments and agencies. …Also today, Tuesday. This is the second time that Netanyahu has called Biden. Add President Reuven Rivlin of Israel.
President-elect Joe Biden took part in separate congratulatory calls today with leaders in Chile, India, Israel, and South Africa.The above is kind of a “screw you Donald!” It looks like most of the country realizes that President-Elect Biden takes charge in January.
[…]
The president-elect spoke with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel. The president-elect thanked the prime minister for his congratulations and reiterated his steadfast support for Israel’s security and its future as a Jewish and democratic state. The president-elect noted that he expects to work closely with the prime minister to address the many challenges confronting our countries. The president-elect expressed his determination to ensure that the U.S.-Israel relationship is strengthened and enjoys strong bipartisan support.
The president-elect spoke with President Reuven Rivlin of Israel. The president-elect offered his gratitude for President Rivlin’s congratulations and underscored his deep commitment to Israel’s security and its future as a Jewish and democratic state. The president-elect noted that he looks forward to working with Israel to build an ever stronger partnership between our two countries.
[…]
The president-elect spoke with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel. The president-elect thanked the prime minister for his congratulations and reiterated his steadfast support for Israel’s security and its future as a Jewish and democratic state. The president-elect noted that he expects to work closely with the prime minister to address the many challenges confronting our countries. The president-elect expressed his determination to ensure that the U.S.-Israel relationship is strengthened and enjoys strong bipartisan support.
The president-elect spoke with President Reuven Rivlin of Israel. The president-elect offered his gratitude for President Rivlin’s congratulations and underscored his deep commitment to Israel’s security and its future as a Jewish and democratic state. The president-elect noted that he looks forward to working with Israel to build an ever stronger partnership between our two countries.
Yesterday:
Good afternoon. Vice President-elect Harris and I just met with a group of top business and labor leaders: Mary Barra, CEO of General Motors; Brian Cornell, CEO of Target; Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft; Rory Gamble, President of the UAW; Mary Kay Henry, President of SEIU; Marc Perrone, President of the UFCW; Lee Saunders, President of AFSCME; Sonia Syngal, President of GAP; Richard Trumka, President of the AFL-CIO.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Please be civil and do NOT link to anti-gay sites!
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.