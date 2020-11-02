Oh goodie: "Giuliani stakes reputation ... on credibility of Hunter Biden laptop info"

|Yes, that is Rudy Giuliani with Trump
Rudy Giuliani is staking his reputation as a lawyer and the former mayor of New York City on the credibility of the Hunter Biden laptop scandal.I confess to having once voted for Rudy when I was living in Manhattan (maybe twice). Apparently Haynes is unaware of the fact that Giuliani no longer has a valued reputation to tarnish. Rudy is known as a drunken fool and liar who once enjoyed being a drag queen from time to time.
Giuliani originally presented the New York Post with a copy of the hard-drive of Hunter’s computer, which contained details of Hunter’s Ukrainian business deals, and evidence that Joe Biden knew of them.
That's not to say that there is anything wrong with being a drag queen. But Rudy Giuliani?
The supposed “scandal” has a few holes in it. The first of those is the simple fact that anything that Rudy touches is presumed to be dishonest. The second is that Joe Biden does have a valued reputation, earned over decades of public service, as a man with impecable integrity.
Oh, and the repairman who claimed to have found all of this damning data is legally blind. Moreover, according to the New York Times:
Intelligence officials have also warned the White House that Russian intelligence officers were using Mr. Giuliani, who provided the hard drive copy to the tabloid, as a conduit for disinformation aimed at undermining Mr. Biden’s presidential run.
