Monday, November 2, 2020

Oh goodie: "Giuliani stakes reputation ... on credibility of Hunter Biden laptop info"

Rudy Giuliani
Yes, that is Rudy Giuliani with Trump
I do not know who, or what, Michael Haynes is. According to Mr. Haynes:
Rudy Giuliani is staking his reputation as a lawyer and the former mayor of New York City on the credibility of the Hunter Biden laptop scandal.

Giuliani originally presented the New York Post with a copy of the hard-drive of Hunter’s computer, which contained details of Hunter’s Ukrainian business deals, and evidence that Joe Biden knew of them.
I confess to having once voted for Rudy when I was living in Manhattan (maybe twice). Apparently Haynes is unaware of the fact that Giuliani no longer has a valued reputation to tarnish. Rudy is known as a drunken fool and liar who once enjoyed being a drag queen from time to time.

That's not to say that there is anything wrong with being a drag queen. But Rudy Giuliani?

The supposed “scandal” has a few holes in it. The first of those is the simple fact that anything that Rudy touches is presumed to be dishonest. The second is that Joe Biden does have a valued reputation, earned over decades of public service, as a man with impecable integrity.

Oh, and the repairman who claimed to have found all of this damning data is legally blind. Moreover, according to the New York Times:
Intelligence officials have also warned the White House that Russian intelligence officers were using Mr. Giuliani, who provided the hard drive copy to the tabloid, as a conduit for disinformation aimed at undermining Mr. Biden’s presidential run.

