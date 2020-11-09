President-Elect Biden's Call with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada

Ready for some sanity, civility and diplomacy?President-elect Joe Biden spoke this afternoon with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada. The President-elect thanked the Prime Minister for his congratulations and reaffirmed the close bonds between the United States and Canada. The President-elect indicated that he looks forward to working closely with the Prime Minister to combat the COVID-19 pandemic; advance global health security and resilience against future biological threats; revitalize bilateral economic ties as well as the broader North American partnership, and to deepen collaboration with Canada to address a range of regional and global challenges, including managing hemispheric migration, strengthening NATO, and combating climate change.
The two leaders also discussed their shared commitment to racial and social justice.
