The Christian Right Seems to Have Moved on From the Presidential Election

Tinkerbell has a better chance of coming back to life if all the kids in the audience clap than Trump has of reversing the 2020 election.My alternate personalities have received a large volume of email from Christian right pressure groups. Most of them are no longer whining about alleged dastardly acts of voter fraud in Pennsylvania and Michigan. In contrast they are raising money to support Republican candidates in the Georgia runoffs for U.S. Senate.
On Thursday, Hate Group Leader Tony Perkins of Family Research Council, for example,was demanding that the U.S. Supreme Court take action to reverse the nefarious acts of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. The commonwealth's jurists extended the time for mail-in ballots to be valid by three days if they were postmarked by election day.
By late Friday Perkins had moved along to Radical 'Heroes Act' Is a Leftist Wish-List. The Heroes Act is the House-originated pandemic relief bill. It passed the House on May 15.
Kay Coles James of Heritage Foundation went from voter fraud to the evil Left seeking to do away with the Electoral College. James falsely alleges that Democrats want to enable “illegal immigrants” to vote. Is anyone in favor of that?
Concerned Women for America has moved from soliciting prayers for courts to overturn election results to “we need your help in Georgia.” It is a testament to the ineffectiveness of prayer. Apparently their god wanted Joe Biden to win. I suppose they think that if enough people appeal to the deity, he'll change his mind.
One thing that I am reasonably certain of is that far more people prayed for Trump to win than for Biden to win. God is apparently indifferent to prayer majorities.
Late Friday, Mad Mat Staver (Liberty Counsel) sent out an email about how coronavirus restrictions were a threat to Religious Liberty™.
I have quite a few others. Oh, and the last email I received from hate group American Family Association (today, Saturday) is hawking tacky, wearable tchotchkes:
Newt Gingrich is his own Christian pressure group. That putz has not moved on. I received an email Friday evening with the Trumper blather asking for donations. It reads, in part:
This Election is unlike any we have ever witnessed. The systemic corruption is breathtaking. The mainstream media, the Left-wing academics, and the entrenched Democrats will all ask us to roll over right now. There is voter fraud in this Election that MUST be reported and uncovered.Perhaps Newton has some evidence. Trump has been relentlessly tweeting for over ten days about how the election was stolen from him by heinous Democrats. Trump has yet to offer a scintilla of evidence to support his claims. After his lawyers threw in the towel, the New York Times reports that Rudy Giuliani is taking over the futile cases.
“Donald Trump has his own version of Occam's Razor. Rather than the simplest explanation being the most likely, the explanation that offers the greatest benefit to Donald personally is probably correct.”
My baseless hypothesisTrump is an accomplished swindler and hard to figure out (which is by design). Saturday morning's email includes:
If EVERY Patriot chips in $45, President Trump and Vice President Pence will have what it takes to DEFEND the Election and WIN!Tinkerbell has a better chance of coming back to life if all the kids in the audience clap. The disclaimer reads:
Your contribution will benefit Trump Make America Great Again Committee.Then, on the next page:
60% of each contribution first to Save America, up to $5,000/$5,000, then to DJTP’s Recount Account, up to a maximum of $2,800/$5,000.That first paragraph is ambiguous. (And what does DJTP's refer to?) I suspect that the purpose of the litigation is pretext for asking for donations.
40% of each contribution to the RNC’s Operating account, up to a maximum of $35,500/$15,000.
40% of each contribution to the RNC’s Operating account, up to a maximum of $35,500/$15,000.
Most of the donations are going towards the retirement of campaign debt which might be personally guaranteed by Donald Trump. Some of the money owed might be to Trump properties so some of the donations could conceivably go into Trump's pockets.
If Trump concedes the donations stop.
Trump has made me an awful cynic. Acutely dishonest people like Donald Trump gaslight their audience, making them unsure of what is real and what the real motives of any action are.
Cynicism aside, it is abundantly clear that a bunch of this money is not going to litigation or funding recounts. The only required recount was in Georgia and that's done. Biden won.
Donald Trump has his own version of Occam's Razor. Rather than the simplest explanation being the most likely, the explanation that offers the greatest benefit to Donald personally is probably correct.
If Trump concedes the donations stop.
Trump has made me an awful cynic. Acutely dishonest people like Donald Trump gaslight their audience, making them unsure of what is real and what the real motives of any action are.
Cynicism aside, it is abundantly clear that a bunch of this money is not going to litigation or funding recounts. The only required recount was in Georgia and that's done. Biden won.
Donald Trump has his own version of Occam's Razor. Rather than the simplest explanation being the most likely, the explanation that offers the greatest benefit to Donald personally is probably correct.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Please be civil and do NOT link to anti-gay sites!
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.