Monday, November 30, 2020

Who Among Them is the Batshittiest?

Janet Folger Porter
Janet Folger Porter does crazy with the best of them.
Janet Porter is well known for her anti-LGBTQ antics. One of her fetishes is apparent in her obsessive attack on marriage equality. Porter also has a full-blown case of transphobia which she used to fleece the faithful.

The delusional bigot now wants to convince people that Donald Trump prevailed in the 2020 election. Late last week I received an email from Ms. Porter:
The focus is on Pennsylvania. It seems that Rudy Giuliani lacked that “documented evidence of election fraud.” In fact the case that he filed in Pennsylvania makes no claims of election fraud. We now know that Rudy lost at the federal district court and, again, at the Third Circuit Court of Appeals.

I have to wonder why I do not have a follow-up email from Janet.

