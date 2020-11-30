Who Among Them is the Batshittiest?

Janet Folger Porter does crazy with the best of them.Janet Porter is well known for her anti-LGBTQ antics. One of her fetishes is apparent in her obsessive attack on marriage equality. Porter also has a full-blown case of transphobia which she used to fleece the faithful.
The delusional bigot now wants to convince people that Donald Trump prevailed in the 2020 election. Late last week I received an email from Ms. Porter:
I have to wonder why I do not have a follow-up email from Janet.
