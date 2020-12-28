Monday, December 28, 2020

2019 Tax Data Shows NOM Closer To Extinction

National Organization for Marriage
We do not have NOM's 2019 tax returns (form 990) as the Internal Revenue Service images do not yet contain them. However, I do have the IRS' Business Master File which was last updated on December 14, 2020.

I have created a local database from the data which I update each month as the IRS updates the data. Revenues can be derived from that database:
2018 2019 Decline
National Organization
for Marriage		 339,510 247,289 27.16%
National Organization
for Marriage Ed Fund		 464,393 236,123 49.15%
NOM is a 501(c)4 which means that donations are not tax deductible.
NOM Education Fund is a 501(c)3 which means that donations are tax deductible. The fact that NOM Ed. saw revenues nearly halved means that all of those moneybegs have been largely ignored.

Related content:


Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Please be civil and do NOT link to anti-gay sites!

Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)