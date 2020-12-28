2019 Tax Data Shows NOM Closer To Extinction

I have created a local database from the data which I update each month as the IRS updates the data. Revenues can be derived from that database:
|2018
|2019
|Decline
|National Organization
for Marriage
|339,510
|247,289
|27.16%
|National Organization
for Marriage Ed Fund
|464,393
|236,123
|49.15%
NOM Education Fund is a 501(c)3 which means that donations are tax deductible. The fact that NOM Ed. saw revenues nearly halved means that all of those moneybegs have been largely ignored.
