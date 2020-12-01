Are you fucking kidding me?

Fred Lucas is one of those cranks with White House credentials who should not have White House credentials. He covers the White House for Daily Signal which is not a media outlet. It is the blog of the Heritage Foundation.
“Free and fair elections are at the very core of our democracy. Attacking their credibility is to attack that democracy.”
Tuesday, Mr. Lucas has written: 4 Takeaways From Arizona’s Election Fraud Hearing. As most of you know, this was not a hearing. It was a meeting of Republican crackpots with crackpots from the general public at a hotel conference room. No one was under oath and it was — obviously — not an official legislative event.
Furthermore, Arizona has certified the results of the election. Here are the four takeaways which I have subjected to a generous drivelectomy:
1) 35,000 Fraudulent Votes?Anonymous email? My guess is that there was no email at all. It is just a device concocted by Waldron to make this claim. Furthermore, there is nothing in Waldron's background to confirm that he is a “cybersecurity expert.”
If the allegations are true, the biggest news to come out of the forum was the possible addition of 35,000 illegal Democratic votes.
Retired Army Col. Phil Waldron, a cybersecurity expert, testified that an anonymous email from a Pima County tech provider alleged that 35,000 votes were illegitimately given to Democratic candidates in that county.
Waldron is and was a pilot. According to the profile, he currently owns a small business in Texas that offers “Combative and Defensive Training.” Waldron claims to have worked for Pfizer from 1996 to 2016. He also claims to have served in the United States Army from 1986 to 2017.
Those seem to be mutually exclusive even if some of his service was in the reserves. Waldron did not rise to O6 after only ten years of service which would be required to allow for the employment by Pfizer.
The message from the anonymous person, displayed on a screen, said:Waldron is claiming that the anonymous emailer asked himself a question? That appears to be a statement by Waldron which lends credence to my theory that there is no anonymous email. Furthermore “embedded spread distribution” is meaningless gibberish. Doubletalk. Mr. Lucas is an idiot.
When I asked how in the world will 35,000 votes be kept hidden from being discovered, it was stated that spread distribution will be embedded across the entire registered-voter range and will not exceed the registered-vote count, and the 35,000 was determined allowable in Pima County, based on our county registered-vote count.
2) … during the hearing, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s personal lawyer, spoke out against efforts to certify the election with so many unanswered questions. A former federal prosecutor, he even suggested it might be illegal to certify the vote.In court hearings, real hearings under oath, Giuliani has never introduced a scrap of evidence. Those “unanswered questions” are really discredited conspiracy theories.
3) ‘It’s Your Power’Rudy is lying — again. Presumably he is referring to McPherson v. Blacker which holds that state legislatures determine how electors are chosen. They did just that. According to Arizona law:
Moreover, Giuliani stressed to the Arizona legislators that what the governor and secretary of state say might be irrelevant.
He said in 1892, the U.S. Supreme Court clarified that Article 2, Section 1 of the United States Constitution gives state legislatures the sole authority to select their representatives to the Electoral College as a means of providing a safeguard against voter fraud and election manipulation.
After the secretary of state issues the statewide canvass containing the results of a presidential election, the presidential electors of this state shall cast their electoral college votes for the candidate for president and the candidate for vice president who jointly received the highest number of votes in this state as prescribed in the canvass.
4) Absentee Ballots, Duplicate Ballots, and 130%The Voter Integrity Fund is a Trump operation. How many calls did they have to make (presumably to registered Republicans) to find a few people claiming not to have received a postal ballot? Have those claims been verified in some way? Did they vote in person? This is not evidence of anything.
The Trump legal team also presented information from the Voter Integrity Fund, playing audio of several calls to people recorded as having requested an absentee ballot. Each said they did not do so.
Another witness for the Trump team was Shiva Ayyadurai…
He presented data asserting the only way for Biden to have statistically caught up with Trump after trailing him early on was if the registered Democratic votes were 130% in favor of Biden and negative 30% for Trump. He showed a chart on a screen to explain the findings.
Mr. Ayyadurai is a
promoter of conspiracy theories and unfounded medical claims. He is notable for his widely disputed claim to be the "inventor of email." …Did Mr. Lucas bother to investigate the originator of his “takeaway?” Furthermore, even if his statistical model is correct, he has not provided evidence that the result of counting mail-in ballots did not conform. Given his history I seriously doubt that his model is scientifically sound.
Ayyadurai became known for a social media disinformation campaign about the coronavirus; spreading conspiracy theories about the cause of coronavirus; promoting unfounded COVID-19 treatments; and campaigning to fire Anthony Fauci for allegedly being a so-called "deep state" actor.
Anna Orth, a Pima County resident and Republican election worker, testified to the committee that she was denied the chance to observe about 2,000 duplicate ballots. Duplicate ballots are usually ballots that are somehow unclearly marked and require further inspection, typically by observers from both parties.Those are not “duplicate ballots.” Those are provisional ballots. And the ballots are not reviewed “by” poll watchers. They are reviewed by election officials with partisan observers. I would have far too many questions for Ms. Orth. Just for starters: Did other Republicans observe the review of those ballots?
This relentless attack on the integrity of our elections borders on treason. Free and fair elections are at the very core of our democracy. Attacking their credibility is to attack that democracy.
Donald Trump is a traitor. Trump fired the starting gun on baseless election fraud claims. Simply the fact that he lost was enough for Trump to claim that the election was rigged. That's what Trump does.
