Endocrine Soc: "Discriminatory policies threaten trans healthcare"

Today, Wednesday, the Society states that: “Endocrine experts unite to call for evidence-based policies governing transgender and gender diverse health care.”
The Endocrine Society and the Pediatric Endocrine Society oppose legislative efforts to block transgender and gender diverse individuals from accessing gender-affirming medical and surgical care, the two medical societies said in a joint policy perspective published in The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism.Religious conservatives desperately want to conform medical science to scripture. Legislators have an obligation to defend the very lives of gender-diverse individuals. Their wellbeing cannot be subjected to religious judgment.
In the past three years, legislators in 17 states have proposed more than two dozen bills barring medical and surgical treatments for transgender and gender diverse youth and adults. Many of these bills reflect widespread misinformation about the nature of evidence-based gender-affirming medical care.
The statement goes on to include:
“Considering transgender and gender diverse individuals face a disproportionately high risk of suicide and other health disparities … Barring gender-affirming medical and surgical care for transgender and gender diverse individuals would force many to go through distressing and even traumatic experiences in life related to misgendering. No bill should criminalize physicians who provide the standard of care for this vulnerable population.”The Endocrine Society has updated its transgender position statement to incorporate additional information about the importance of care for minors. Their positions include:
- There is a durable biological underpinning to gender identity that should be considered in policy determinations.
- Medical intervention for transgender youth and adults (including puberty suppression, hormone therapy and medically indicated surgery) is effective, relatively safe (when appropriately monitored), and has been established as the standard of care.
- Federal and private insurers should cover such interventions as prescribed by a physician as well as the appropriate medical screenings that are recommended.
- Increased funding for national pediatric and adult transgender health research programs is needed to close the gaps in knowledge regarding transgender medical care and should be made a priority.
