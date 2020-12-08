Hate Group vs. Ritz Crackers (Seriously)

AFA is having a shit fit over an ad campaign featuring LGBTQ people. Oh, the horror of it all.Tuesday, American Family Association sent out an “Action Alert” titled: Men in lipstick: Ritz Crackers redefines family as two men. Yet the hate group has the audacity to complain about its designation as a hate group. (Ritz video below the fold.)
So what is it about Ritz Crackers that is so terribly distressing?
Ritz Crackers is attempting to normalize the transgender lifestyle by airing a commercial that has absolutely nothing to do with selling crackers. The company's most recent ad features a man putting on lipstick like a woman and effeminately clinging to another man, to brainwash children and adults alike by desensitizing audiences.I never knew that there is a “transgender lifestyle.” The next time I order groceries I have to remember to order some Ritz Crackers.
The ad campaign titled "Where's there's love, there's family" has been airing on HGTV and is featured on Ritz's YouTube page. The company's goal is to redefine family as something other than God's biblical design for gender and sexuality. In its own words, Ritz says, "We're encouraging people to rethink what it means to be family."
No comments:
Post a Comment
Please be civil and do NOT link to anti-gay sites!
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.