Hate Site: Biden Supports Genital Mutilation Surgery

|President Biden will restore Obama era protections for LGBTQ people. The conservative Christians who effectively lost the election are displeased.
How are any of these warriors for the faith even remotely qualified to oppose the guidance of the nation's leading professional peer organization focused on pediatric medicine?Thursday, the headline reads: Top Senate Democrat backs Biden plan to impose transgender sports, bathrooms. “Biden also supports 'full access' to genital-mutilating surgery to make people appear more like members of the opposite sex.”
Sometimes I am tempted to simply write “fuck you” and leave it at that. However, trans people in general and gender-diverse kids in particular need to know that they have the support of rational cisgender people. Transgender folks are a vital part of the LGBTQ community.
Thus I will take the time to take down yet another bigoted post at widely read hate site, LifeSiteNews. I am no theologian and I am not Catholic. However, were people to take the views of the Vatican literally then they would be prohibited from transitioning. Nowhere in those teachings is there license for repugnant bigotry.
According to Calvin Freiburger:
Senate Democrat leader Sen. Chuck Schumer said Tuesday he’s on board with a possible incoming Biden administration’s desire to put gender-confused male students in girls’ locker rooms, restrooms, and athletic programs, highlighting one of the issues at stake should Biden be declared president with a Democrat Senate majority.These people are oblivious to the reality that President-Elect Joseph R. Biden will be sworn in on January 20. It is obnoxious and bigoted to claim that gender incongruent people are “gender-confused.”
Gender incongruent people experience a medical condition which should never be subject to the purview of religious dogmatists. Applying religious doctrine is spectacularly stupid. It's comparable to denying the reality of deafness while asserting that their god doesn't approve of “unnatural” cochlear implants.Furthermore, Freiburger is suggesting that trans females pose a threat to cis females in spite of the fact that there is no evidence to support that proposition.
“Joe Biden said that on his first day of office he will give transgender access to sports, bathrooms, and locker rooms in accordance with their gender identity in all federally funded schools. Do you think he has the ability to do this, and do you agree with this decision?” a reporter asked Schumer, who is currently Senate minority leader.Apparently, President Biden will return to the guidance of the Obama administration. To the best of my knowledge no one died. At issue is a minuscule and vulnerable minority in need of suitable protections.
“I agree with the decision, and I know he’ll check things out thoroughly legally,” Schumer answered.
Must they put their glaring stupidity on exhibition?
Biden, who claims to be Catholic, has endorsed the so-called Equality Act, which would force a wide variety of public and private entities to recognize and accommodate individuals’ claims to be the opposite of their actual sex, and promises to “ensure that LGBTQ+ individuals have full access to all appropriate healthcare treatments and resources,” which “includes covering care related to transitioning — including gender confirmation [sic] surgery.”The correct medical term is “gender confirmation surgery” or “gender affirming surgery.” The “sic” is gratuitous and obnoxious. Do we have to rewrite clinical language to satisfy religious zealots?
Mr. Biden is Catholic. The more complete quote from the Biden plan:
Biden will ensure that LGBTQ+ individuals have full access to all appropriate health care treatments and resources. This includes covering care related to transitioning—including gender confirmation surgery. And, it includes covering HIV treatment and prevention.The plan includes quotes from a 2012 interview demonstrating that Biden has been consistent regarding LGBTQ equality for a number of years. 81 million people voted for Mr. Biden compared to 74 million for Trump (who opposes LGBTQ equality). Voters took clearly established policy guidelines into account.
That's how a democracy works. Candidates lay out their platforms and voters make a choice. The Catholic Church has no say on the matter
As an aside, Trump's token gay, Richard Grenell, is a “Drop the T” nut. He is not representative of the LGBTQ community.
Freiburger prattles on:
During a town hall event in October, he vowed to “eliminate” President Donald Trump’s executive orders pertaining to transgender issues and suggested he would allow children as young as eight years old to be subjected to gender “transition” treatments, regardless of the physical and psychological harm.The president doesn't “allow” or disallow a medical intervention.
One of the things that we know to a certainty about Biden is that he is humble. He listens to experts. Children are not “subjected” to transitioning. They demand to transition in order to obtain relief from anxiety and depression.
Neither Mr. Freiburger nor the entire fanatical Christian grievance chorus is qualified to suggest that transitioning causes “physical and psychological harm.” Medical decions are not subject to religious doctrine. Transitioning is the recommendation per the Clinical Practice Guidelines of the American Academy of Pediatrics.
…should Biden win the 2020 election, the fate of more comprehensive policy changes on the issue…Get it through your sick heads: Mr. Biden won the 2020 presidential election. Mr. Biden will become President of the United States on January 20, 2021. I point this out to demonstrate the overall state of denial.
These crazy people still believe that Trump has some path to 270 electoral votes and that medical science is subservient to religious dogma. The next time Mr. Freiburger has the flu he should first consult with a priest to ensure that his subsequent treatment by a physician has the approval of the Vatican.
Is that not how things should work?
