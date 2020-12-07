Homosexuals Cause a Panic In Conservative Christendom

|The Siege of Antioch
A homosexual-rights lobbying group is proving elections have consequences, including for private Christian colleges and universities which could face closure if a Biden administration bows to an anti-religious legal scheme.I will skip all the blather and cut to the core of this nonsense:
The ominously named “Blueprint for Positive Change 2020,” written by the Human Rights Campaign, calls for the U.S. Dept. of Education to deny accreditation to faith-based colleges and universities if they “discriminate or do not meet science-based curricula standards.”No it does not. First of all the Department of Education does not accredit schools. That is done by independent accrediting agencies. Secondly, here is the section they are referring to:
Language regarding accreditation of religious institutions of higher education in the Higher Education Opportunity Act could be interpreted to require accrediting bodies to accredit religious institutions that discriminate or that do not meet science based curricula standards. The Department of Education should issue a regulation clarifying that this provision, which requires accreditation agencies to “respect the stated mission” of religious institutions, does not require the accreditation of religious institutions that do not meet neutral accreditation standards including nondiscrimination policies and scientific curriculum requirements.In briefer terms, accrediting bodies should not be required to accredit schools if their accreditation standards require nondiscrimination policies and scientific curriculum standards.
Liberty University, for example, is primarily accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges. The accrediting standards of SACSCOC include neither nondiscrimination policies nor scientific curriculum requirements. Ergo, Liberty University is free to continue its bigoted policies without risking its accreditation.
ED has traditionally taken the approach that approved accrediting bodies have the right to define their standards as they see fit providing that they meet certain basic requirements.
To be fair, Al Mohler shares AFA's confusion as does Rod Dreher.
Just one more paragraph:
"Once you set up a religious institution, you have a right to teach whatever you want to,” says attorney John Whitehead, who heads the civil liberties law firm The Rutherford Institute. “If you disagree with certain scientific principles, a religious school has a right to disagree and that doesn't mean they will be nonaccredited. No, they shouldn't be."The institution has the right to teach anything it wants. That part is true. However, that does not imply a right to be accredited. For example, the Southern Association requires:
These credit hours include at least one course from each of the following areas: humanities/ fine arts, social/behavioral sciences, and natural science/ mathematics. These courses do not narrowly focus on those skills, techniques, and procedures specific to a particular occupation or profession.These hate groups thrive on being the objects of victimization by LGBTQ people. Just think. Given that AFA is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, we all have the privilege of subsidizing its hateful agenda.
