Perhaps Mr. Perkins Has Evidence of Election Fraud

Neither Donald Trump nor Sidney Powell nor Lin Wood nor Rudy Giuliani nor Jenna Ellis have provided evidence of election fraud. AG Bill Barr hasn't found any either.Hate Group Leader Tony Perkins (Family Research Council) is advancing baseless Trump conspiracy theories that the 2020 election was rigged. On Tuesday evening Perkins provided: The Night the Rights Went out in Georgia.
Those same conspiracy theories have found their way into numerous courts across the nation. The rough estimate is about 50 cases and Trump has won only one when poll observers were permitted a view from a socially distanced six feet instead of ten feet.
The reason that so many cases have gone south for Mr. Trump is that no one has submitted evidence to support the notion that there were irregularities sufficient to change the outcome of the election that now President-Elect Biden has won. The judge in Michigan hearing Sidney Powell's “kraken” case summarized in his dismissal:
With nothing but speculation and conjecture that votes for President Trump were destroyed, discarded or switched to votes for Vice President Biden, Plaintiffs’ equal protection claim fails.Tony Perkins points at Georgia. Votes have been counted three times. Signatures validated twice. Two cases; one filed by Lin Wood and another by the Kraken Krackpot have failed in separate federal courts. So what does Tony Perkins know that has evaded all of these jurists? The answer is: nothing.
[…]
In fact, this lawsuit seems to be less about achieving the relief Plaintiffs seek—as much of that relief is beyond the power of this Court— and more about the impact of their allegations on People’s faith in the democratic process and their trust in our government.
[…]
A lot of people don't remember, but the seeds for this election mess were planted way back in 2018 when Democrats won the House. The coronavirus didn't hurt, of course, but the cheat was on long before Joe Biden was nominated. Why does that matter? Because -- the president's attorneys warn -- if Republicans don't keep fighting, the damage to our democracy is here to stay.Perkins is referring to the For the People Act of 2019 which passed the House and died in the Senate.
The bill would have expanded voting rights, limited partisan gerrymandering, strengthened ethics rules, and limited the influence of private donor money in politics. Voting rights would have been expanded through the creation of a national voter registration program and making Election Day a federal holiday.
Where is the “cheat” Mr. Perkins? Or does Perkins resent any measure that would limit Republican voter suppression which seems to be a required element for them to prevail in elections outside the reddest of states? Need I repeat that this measure never became law. It never even came to the Senate floor for debate.
I have no idea what the following drivel is all about:
…at the end of the day, this isn't about the presidential election. It's about the sanctity of American law. We aren't just talking about Pennsylvania's law or Georgia's law -- but the power of every state legislature to pass laws with the expectation that they will be upheld. Right now, elected leaders in state legislatures can't even perform their most basic function without other state officials and courts overruling them. That's not how democracy works. So when the Left tells everyone to "move on," they aren't pressuring us to give up on Donald Trump -- but our entire constitutional system.What does any of that bloated rhetoric have to do with the 2020 election? Legislatures are not free to disenfranchise voters for political benefit.
Yet, 38 states have voter ID laws which protect against voter impersonation which has never happened. Voter ID requirements are intended to disenfranchise elderly and poor voters who tend to vote Democratic. GOPers have been unconscionably successful. The voter suppression keeps them in power to sustain voter suppression.
Americans have laws for a reason, and when they're violated or ignored, it should concern everyone. Trump attorney Cleta Mitchell, who's had her eyes on the Left for two years, knows the game plan. As far as she's concerned, the 2020 election has been a coordinated sabotage since the earliest days of the new Congress. "Don't forget," she said on "Washington Watch," "H.R. 1 -- the first bill taken up by Nancy Pelosi when the Democrats won control of the House in 2018, was a massive election bill that would have provided for [this mail-in balloting] everywhere in the country."Ms. Mitchell — who has represented the anti-LGBTQ National Organization for Marriage — doesn't offer evidence of “sabotage.” Again, a 2019 bill that did not pass both houses of Congress had no effect on the 2020 election. In other words, Mitchell (if quoted in context) and Perkins are full of toxic crap.
The strategy was to get judges to "adopt laws -- quote unquote -- or orders that basically threw out the duly enacted laws of the state legislatures," Cleta explained. Then the coronavirus hit, and it was the perfect storm for the Left's stalking horse: rewriting election laws that would undermine the election safeguards and ballot integrity the states have in place. Even Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R), Cleta said, when he was sued by Stacey Abrams (D) capitulated. "Instead of fighting them, saying, 'I have no authority, and the judge has no authority to change the law -- that's the legislature's responsibility,' he ended up settling with them and entering a consent decree."Oh please. The “Compromise Settlement Agreement and Release” (it is not a consent decree) provides for nothing untoward. The key components of the compromise are:
- A voter submitting a flawed absentee ballot would be notified and have an opportunity to cure the defect.
- Officials were required to verify signatures.
There is nothing in the settlement agreement that engenders voter fraud.
For the time being, there's at least a very compelling case in Georgia. When it comes to fraud, people keep asking, "Where's the evidence?" Well, as the Trump campaign said in its filing on Friday: here it is. Their court petition has more than 1,000 pages of sworn testimony and nearly 100 affidavits -- signed under penalty of perjury. "There's nothing in this lawsuit that is not backed up by either a sworn affidavit by an eyewitness as to a violation of a Georgia election code or a declaration by an expert who has analyzed the Georgia state election and voting records." It would be difficult for Raffensperger to read the petition and not understand that there are tens of thousands of illegal votes -- "more than enough [to make up the margin of victory] that should be thrown out," Cleta argues.The case they are referring to was filed in Fulton County Superior Court last Friday. Unlike federal courts, to obtain all of the documents would cost several hundred dollars. The complaint (“petition”) is available at Trump's website but it does not include any of the exhibits.
The federal cases that I have reviewed have all included unreliable eyewitness claims. They did not persuade any judges. One judge dismissed one as “hearsay of hearsay.” Essentially (over 64 pages of legalese) Trump's lawyers make two claims:
- Thousands of ineligible voters case ballots.
- The signature matching requirement was not met.
Among other things they are demanding an audit of the signatures. To the best of my knowledge that is no longer possible. To preserve voter confidentiality, envelopes and ballots are stored separately. There is no way to reunite them.
I expect that this case will be dismissed due to “laches.” It simply wasn't filed on a timely basis. The electoral college casts official votes in five days.
Getting back to Mr. Perkins:
… these issues need to be cleaned up before the Senate runoff elections. The courts and certain state officials helped the Left undermine election laws, and the legislature needs to assert itself to make sure that a) that doesn't happen again, and b) that it doesn't affect January 5th. When almost 40 percent of the country thinks November 3rd was a rigged election, the last thing Americans need is to have the Senate thrown into the same limbo.Neither Tony Perkins nor Cleta Mitchell have substantiated that there are any issues. The claim that Democrats — “the Left” — undermined election laws is unsubstantiated. Georgia has a Republican governor (who was a staunch supporter of Trump) and a Republican secretary of state.
The fact that many people believe that the presidential election was rigged doesn't mean that it was rigged. 74 million Americans voted for Trump (compared to 81 million who voted for Biden). Many of those people are willing to embrace Trump's conspiracy theories about a rigged election.
After all, these are the same people who believed that Trump was going to build a massive wall to be paid for by Mexico. In 2016 they believed that the unemployment rate was 42 percent when it was actually 5 percent. The believed Trump when he claimed that he could save $300 billion a year from a Medicare prescription drug program that only costs $78 billion.
Tony Perkins has never been very credible. If there really was any reliable evidence it would have been introduced in the two federal cases seeking to overturn the election results that Trump is unwilling to accept.
