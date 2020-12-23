The Pillow Head Calls Election Fraud 'Biggest Crime Ever Committed'

|via Newsweek
Mike Lindell … the founder and CEO of MyPillow … is passionate for our country and for the truth. He is working with top government leaders right now to make sure truth prevails and the overwhelming evidence of election fraud rises to the top.In case you are unaware, many people believe that MyPillow is a scam. The pillows are filled with chopped up polyurethane foam. A few years ago, Mike Lindell settled a fraud lawsuit for $1 million because he made unsubstantiated claims about the supposed health benefits of his overpriced cushions. The uber-Christian is a hypocrite.
More importantly, if Mr. Strang or Mr. Lindell have “overwhelming evidence of election fraud” they never shared it with Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, Lin Wood or anyone else trumpeting Trump's baseless claims.
I have lost count but there have been about 60 lawsuits challenging the 2020 presidential election. I have reviewed all of the federal litigation (through PACER) and none of the lawyers have provided any evidence at all. As one judge put it (and I am paraphrasing) arguments have consisted of conspiracy theories, speculation and conjecture.
Through it all, the Trump folks have won just one suit. In Pennsylvania the social distancing requirement for poll watchers was reduced from 10 feet to six feet.
In summary, Stephen Strang and Mike Lindell — the fiercest of Christians — appear to be lying when they say that they have a huge amount of evidence.
It gets even better
"The truth shall set you free," Lindell says about the concerns over the election. "All the Dominion machines, that's where the biggest fraud was. That's where you had like 1.2 [votes] to Biden for every vote, and like .8 to the president. And this was the biggest crime in history for election fraud. They're suppressing it."There is no evidence to support any of that nonsense. Yeah, the winner of an election usually gets more votes than the loser.
Lindell says Trump's team, including former national security adviser Mike Flynn and attorney Sidney Powell, is working to get senators and congressmen together so they can show them the evidence they've uncovered of the massive election fraud. "There's a lot of stuff that's going to come out the next couple days."Donald Trump has been claiming, for nearly two months now, that a lot of evidence would be presented in a few days. It has never happened. Michael Flynn, who took the QAnon oath is batshit crazy. Furthermore he pleaded guilty twice to lying to the FBI. Sidney Powell launched at least four lawsuits. She lost every one of them due to the lack of evidence.
Indeed, Dominion Voting Systems sent Powell a demand letter for Powell to retract her bullshit. That indicates that Dominion is in the process of preparing a lawsuit against Powell for libel. Dominion Voting Systems has set the record straight.
Dominion's demand letter is a great read. It eviscerates Powell's and Trump's idiotic arguments point by point. According to that letter Powell doctored a government document. If true, she will probably get disbarred.
Jan. 6, 2021, is what Lindell calls a "very important date." That's when Congress will meet in joint session to formally count the votes of the Electoral College, a meeting at which Vice President Mike Pence will preside. That's when, Lindell says, "the vice president needs to have strength. We need people in there with strength to save our country, just to say, 'Hey, let's look at this evidence.' That's kind of what it comes down to. All they need to do is look at it, send it back to the states and say, 'Look at your evidence.'"Good luck with that. Look at what evidence? Here is a very good explanation of what really happens on January 6, 2021. I doubt that an objection would survive in the Senate. Even if it did, if the Senate and House are split then the objection fails.
Mike Lindell is an unhinged moron:
Lindell adds that the horrendous fraud and the forces behind it have endangered our way of life. "Our democracy, our republic is in turmoil, because they're trying to take everything ... this is a communist attack on our country; it really is," he says.What endangers our democracy is deliberately — and baselessly — undermining confidence in our elections.
More conspiracy theories:
Lindell adds that the votes that poured in for Trump on election night broke the algorithms of the Dominion voting machines. "Close to 80 million votes poured in; they didn't expect that many. ... that's why they all stopped in the middle of the night at the exact same time. And they had to regroup and backfill votes.At no point did states stop counting. There is no evidence of an algorithm. Trump warned people not to vote by mail. His supporters obeyed. By a wide margin, mail-in ballots favored Biden; enough to wipe out early Trump leads.
While, for example, Pennsylvania continued to count ballots it did stop reporting results to the networks.
Nothing fails more reliably than prayer:
Lindell says there are two things those who share his passion for our nation must do. "The most important thing that they can do, that everybody can do, is pray," he says. "God gave us grace. When we all prayed on Nov. 8, 2016, God gave us grace for our nation, and it turned its back on God. And He forgave us. ... for such a time as this, He put Donald Trump in power." Lindell says we need to pray for the Lord to touch President Trump, guide his path and give him strength.In 2016, the good Christians chose a twice divorced serial adulterer with six creative bankruptcies and a campaign full of lies. Bunch of hypocrites.
