Tulsi Gabbard Confirms That She Has Been a Bigot All Along

Gabbard's engine is too big for her boat as she endangers trans kids.In her final weeks in the U.S. House of Representatives Tulsi Gabbard decided to make an anti-LGBTQ splash. Gabbard joined Republican Oklahoma Rep. Markwayne Mullin to sponsor H.R.8932 titled Protect Women’s Sports Act:
To provide that for purposes of determining compliance with title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 in athletics, sex shall be determined on the basis of biological sex as determined at birth by a physician.
The bill has no chance of passage. Gabbard wants ink and she wants to get her ass on TV to remain relevant while she is in political hibernation. Gabbard's self-absorption is at the expense of a vulnerable and fragile minority group. Calling her maliciousness shameful is far too reserved.Mullin is a plumber and farmer by profession. He has also been a mixed martial arts fighter. Gabbard, a reserve officer in the United States Army, has been a professional politician since she became a member of the Hawaii House of Representatives in 2002. Gabbard has been on the Honolulu City Council and became a member of the United States House of Representatives in 2013.
Gabbard served as Vice Chair of the DNC from 2013 to 2016. Perhaps her uniqueness as the first Hindu member of Congress was responsible for an honor that she did not deserve. Gabbard has one divorce.
Gabbard sees herself as a rising star in Democratic politics. Gabbard voted “present” on the impeachment Trump. She has a very long history of anti-LGBTQ animosity.
- In 1998 she was an organizer for her father's campaign to ban same-sex marriage in Hawaii.
- In 2002 Gabbard campaigned for the Hawaii legislature as an anti-same-sex marriage advocate.
- In 2004, as a state legislator, Gabbard opposed civil unions arguing: “As Democrats, we should be representing the views of the people, not a small number of homosexual extremists.”
- In 2004 Gabbard led a protest outside of the room holding a meeting of the House Judiciary Committee considering the bill establishing civil unions. In other words her opinions transformed into actions.
- That same year Gabbard opposed a bill researching sexuality and bullying of children because: Hawaii's schools were “not rampant with anti-gay harassment.”
- In 2012, eight years later, Gabbard supposedly apologized. Why did it take her eight years to do so? Was it sincere or politically expedient?
Gabbard did not do so. Without scientific study, Gabbard assumed that trans girls have an unfair advantage. The source of that theme has been the Christian Right. The religious conservatives have used trans participation in women's sports as a straw man argument to attack transgender people in defense of scripture.
Ms. Gabbard is far more ambitious than her capabilities. With her vote on impeachment and this nonsense I am guessing that she plans to re-emerge as a Republican.
I noted that, in 2004, Gabbard said that legislatures should represent the views of the people. No. That's how ambitious people pander to special interests to get elected. Governing is different and we have a representative form of government for a reason. Our state and federal legislatures have the resources for study and fact finding. They are expected to make informed decisions.
Ms. Gabbard isn't interested, it seems, in the right thing to do. Her interest is in doing what is most appealing to future voters. What will the part-time soldier and soon to be former member of Congress do for a living?
She will probably attempt to make a comeback. We will never forget.
