When Did Transphobic Bigotry Become Normal?

Dogmatists accept, as incontrovertible truth, religious doctrine regardless of evidence to the contrary.Jonathon Van Maren has penned: For trans activists, crazy is normal and normal is crazy. The image he has used (which I will not repost) is as bigoted as his malicious, unhinged text.
Transgender detractors have no interest in the welfare of people. Van Maren is attempting to defend the teachings of the Catholic Church which are best summarized as: “Transgender people do not really exist.” Like the rest of his ilk, Van Maren offers no alternatives to transitioning to abate the distress caused by gender dysphoria.
Van Maren has no alternatives because he is not interested in the science. The science conflicts with the dogma. The scientific consensus makes Van Maren look like a bewildered, religiously fanatical ignoramus.
According to Van Maren:
Progressives carry on as if what we are seeing unfold around us is not only normal, but good.That is a form of the logical falacy of creating a straw man. Let me clue Van Maren in that sane people realize that people are transgender in order to address a rare medical condition. No one volunteers to be the object of ridicule which, unfortunately, is the plight of transgender people due to idiots like Van Maren.
Consider a story from earlier this month, in which trans activist and YouTuber Lauren McNamara … [aka Zinnia Jones] stated on social media that all children should be put on puberty blockers until they could choose their gender. His argument (to use the term loosely) is that children are already fundamentally making a choice by naturally going through puberty.Van Maren is not smart enough or disciplined enough to pose an intellectually honest argument.
As if to prove that he is a raging bigot, Van Maren misgendered Ms. McNamara. Van Maren is indulging in an appeal to extremes (a logical fallacy) while creating another straw man. Zinnia Jones' opinion is not shared by any medical experts and has no chance of becoming a practice.
In other words, it is irrelevant to anything meaningful about transgender people. She is probably using this theme as a rhetorical device.
This goes on for several paragraphs. Van Maren arrives at:
… that is, in fact, a trans activist arguing that because natural puberty brings irreversible changes, we should consider blocking puberty for all children because they cannot consent to…nature. Which, in McNamara’s opinion, should now be optional, since we live in a society in which we can all live as gods.The god nonsense is just that. Nonsense. Again, this gets a big “so what?” I respect her opinion but disagree with Zinnia Jones. Frequent readers know that I go with the established science. Jones is an entertainer. There is nothing wrong with that but her statement is not representative of either the trans community or medical opinion.
It is comparable to my using Rick Wiles as representative of Christian thought. Wiles promotes racist, homophobic, Islamophobic and antisemitic conspiracy theories. Wiles has said that Jews seek to obtain control of countries to kill millions of Christians, and has described Jews as “deceivers” who “plot, they lie, they do whatever they have to do to accomplish their political agenda.”
If I did use Wiles as the Christian paradigm, it would be a fallacious appeal to an extreme.
There is, of course, a big difference. Zinnia Jones does not harm anyone. Wiles is a toxic malignancy. Radical Christian zealots have a tendency to influence negatively. LGBTQ activists, in contrast, tend to try to be a positive influence.
Van Maren is verbose ad nauseum. He enlarges his fallacious straw man argument:
So how did the LGBT movement respond? Was McNamara widely denounced as a fringe crazy for advocating the universal medicalization of childhood? Was he repudiated for suggesting that healthy children be poisoned until they could be forced to choose whether they would accept nature? Of course not. …There is absolutely no reason to either denounce or repudiate Zinnia Jones. She has stated an opinion that will not affect anyone in any way whatsoever. She has diminished no one. She has marginalized no one. She has harmed no one.
Furthermore puberty blockers — which are fully reversible — do not “poison” children and children are not “forced to accept their gender.” It is a natural process of human development. About 99% of kids develop gender congruent with their natal sex.
The Pediatric Endocrine Society on concert with the American Academy of Pediatrics produced a very good summary of gender diversity. Mr. Van Maren should read it. Doing so would reduce the stupid factor.
In addition, Jonathon Van Maren should review the gender-affirming care model which forms the clinical practice guidelines of the American Academy of Pediatrics.
Finally, Mr. Van Maren should read: A Rulebook for Arguments, now in its fifth edition. Until then, people like me will out Van Maren as an imbecile.
