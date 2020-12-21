"Witches Snatched Me Out of Church"

|The very nutty Sid Roth
via Charisma
The claim? Idiotic. Publishing the claim? More idiotic. Believing the claim? Spectacularly stupid.According to Sid Roth: Woman Says Witches Snatched Her Out of Bethel Church to Perform Ritual Satanic Abuse.
Double, double toil and trouble;Sid Roth is a Trump-supporting Christian convert who is obsessed with the supernatural it seems.
Fire burn and caldron bubble.
Fillet of a fenny snake,
In the caldron boil and bake;
Eye of newt and toe of frog,
Wool of bat and tongue of dog,
Adder's fork and blind-worm's sting,
Lizard's leg and howlet's wing,
For a charm of powerful trouble,
Like a hell-broth boil and bubble.
According to the narrative:
One woman tells Sid Roth witches snatched her out of a church service to perform ritual satanic abuse. In a video posted recently the It's Supernatural host revisits his time at Bethel nearly 20 years ago, where he interviewed person after person with nearly unreal stories about how God was moving. In the report, Roth says the area surrounding Bethel once played host to 26 cults. "Although the devil has power, inside this church, Bethel church, is an explosion of God's power," Roth says. God's power radically set one woman free from Satanism. Watch the video to see her story.I hate to break it to Mr. Roth but Bethel Church is a cult. It is a center of Pray-your-gay-away crackpottery. It has also convinced a fair number of people that they can be healed from severe illness through prayer.
Andre Van Mol is an elder of Bethel Church. Van Mol is also a founder of the anti-LGBTQ hate group, American College of Pediatricians.
