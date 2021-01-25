Another Science-Denying Nitwit Cites Non-Existent Science

David McLoone is one of LifeSiteNews'
village idiots.
via Twitter
I wrote about a similar issue earlier today. Twitter temporarily zapped Dr. Michael Brown's account.
Returning to McLoone's transphobic diatribe:
Both accounts displayed a simple message which read: “Biden names transgender ‘woman’ as Assistant Secretary of Health. ‘Rachel’ Levine is a father of two who divorced his wife in 2013 after 30 years of marriage.” The tweets also included a link to LifeSite’s article Biden names transgender ‘woman’ as Assistant Secretary of Health, and contained part of the opening sentence of that article, “Joe Biden has announced his intention to appoint a gender-confused man” as Assistant Secretary of Health.LifeSiteNews and David McLoone better get over it. Ridiculing someone based upon their gender identity is bigotry. Claiming that a gender incongruent person is “confused” is an expression of bigotry. Polite society will not put up with it and neither will Twitter.
The fact that these views are the result of fundamentalist Catholic beliefs is irrelevant. Religion does not excuse bigotry.
Earlier in the day I was verbose. I will keep this short. According to Mr. McLoone:
The article we tweeted makes mention of the troubling paradox of having a person who denies the basic science of the human anatomy be in an authoritative position in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), but does not cast aspersions or any other such “hate speech” against Levine, according to Twitter’s “rules.”Dr. Levine is a highly respected physician and public health scientist. That paragraph doesn't make sense. The “but” does not connect two related comparators.
Nevertheless, mitigating the effects of gender dysphoria through transitioning does not, in any way whatsoever, represent a contradiction with the science associated with anatomy. It does represent the overwhelming consensus of medical science.
There is no ambiguity in Twitter's rules:
Hateful conduct: You may not promote violence against or directly attack or threaten other people on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, caste, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religious affiliation, age, disability, or serious disease. We also do not allow accounts whose primary purpose is inciting harm towards others on the basis of these categories.Twitter has every right to publish, revise and enforce its Terms of Service which one agrees to in establishing a Twitter account.
Not only is Levine mistaken about the biology of gender, but as Pennsylvania health secretary he was also responsible for sending COVID-19-infected patients to nursing homes, enabling the virus to spread amongst some of the most vulnerable individuals. Levine removed his own mother from one of those homes as deaths skyrocketed.Dr. Levine is not mistaken in any way regarding biology or gender. Furthermore, common courtesy requires referring to Dr. Levine with gender-appropriate pronouns. According to Newsweek (in reaction to a similar sentiment tweeted by QAnon Karen [Marjorie Taylor Greene]):
There is no evidence to support Greene's claim that Levine placed coronavirus-positive patients in nursing home facilities, thus likely contributing "to the thousands of elderly deaths in Pennsylvania."Yes, Dr. Levine removed her 95-year-old mother from a nursing home at her mother's request and unrelated to the coronavirus.
LifeSiteNews was once banned by twitter for a ten month period of time. Its videos are frequently deleted from YouTube:
Great judgment John-Henry. Westen, by the way, is based in Canada.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Please be civil and do NOT link to anti-gay sites!
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.