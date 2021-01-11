Brian S. Brown Defends Trump and Insurrectionists

Conservative Christians have created a troubling relationship with Donald Trump. It started during the campaign when Trump said that he would punish women who had abortions. Some of the religious set would allow the country to burn if, in return, they could control the uteri of all women. For them, Roe v. Wade represents the greatest evil in the land.
Conservative Christians are also deeply concerned over the encroachment of secularism. Secularism, to them, means an accommodation of evil.
In Monday's New York Times Katherine Stewart writes:
Even a corrupt sociopath was better, in their eyes, than the horrifying freedom that religious moderates and liberals, along with the many Americans who don’t happen to be religious, offer the world.The more cynical explanation is that secularism diminishes their relevance. Either way, the self-righteous religious zealots rarely criticize a man whose piety lies somewhere around the putting green of 12th hole.
Trump is a serial philanderer with two divorces and six creative bankruptcies designed to enrich him at the expense of creditors. Then there are those 25,000 demonstrable lies.
The sanctimonious embrace of an amoral man who is a pathological liar has its rewards for those who are greedy for political power. Hate monger, Tony Perkins, is vice chair of the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom.
The Saul Alinsky meme should have been retired by now. It never made any sense. No one is exploiting a crisis. People are horrified by what happened and figuring out what happened in the first place. Trump is solely responsible for the bipartisan opprobrium that he is receiving. That's not a “smear.”
For two months now, Donald Trump has baselessly claimed that he won the 2020 election “by a landslide.” It is an idiotic conspiracy theory. Trump knew full well that his incurious supporters would believe him.
Whether Trump actually believes (having convinced himself) that he won or is just outright fabricating his preferred result is immaterial. Aside from the Capitol riot, Trump has undermined confidence in our electoral system which is the bedrock of our democracy. We will be suffering from his indecency for decades; at home and around the world.
Trump's claim has not survived legal scrutiny. Trump and supporters challenged the results of the 2020 election through some 60 lawsuits. They failed because there is no evidence whatsoever to support Trump's claim of widespread voter fraud. Recounts in Georgia and parts of Wisconsin have sustained the original results.
Nowhere in Brown's tirade does he criticize Trump's efforts to overturn an election based upon fabricated conclusions of voter fraud for which there is no evidence.
We heard that one of the most unhinged flame-throwers, Sidney Powell, was no longer part of the Trump legal team. Yet, she continued to meet with Trump and, with QAnon zeal, she reinforced Trump's delusions. On Friday, Dominion Voting Systems sued Powell for $1.3 billion for her reckless public statements.
On the more sober side of things, Homeland Security posted this to its website in late November. Trump eventually fired the individual responsible for the crime of telling the truth.
Getting to more recent events, on January 5 Trump set up Mike Pence:
On January 5 — the day before the riot — Trump tweeted this:
Then, on the day of the riot, January 6, 2021, Trump made Pence responsible even more:
The sanctimonious crowd has resisted criticizing Trump over even his most indecent behavior. Perhaps if they had voiced opposition to some of the conduct and lies, Trump would have been more restrained
Getting back to Mr. Brown he offers the disclaimer de rigueur:
I condemn this in the strongest possible terms and I call on all those who broke the law to be prosecuted to the fullest extent possible.The above sounds like a re-quote of a Donald Trump tweet.
The Left, however, right on cue, is attempting to use the Capitol attack as a means of smearing the President and his supporters. It is always the same. Following their mentor, Saul Alinsky, they can “never let a crisis go to waste.”The “however” in that text means the Brown's condemnation is tepid. The person's whose conduct bears the most condemnation is Donald J. Trump. I will get to that but clearly Trump lit the fuse with a propane torch.
Prior to the insurrectionist riot — at the start of the rally — Trump encouraged his supporters to “fight like hell” to “take back our country” and to march towards the Capitol. Giuliani called for “trial by combat.” Donald Trump Jr. threatened the president's opponents by saying “we're coming for you.” Giuliani and Trump Jr. knew that Trump approved of their incitement.For the record: Solicitation to Commit a Crime of Violence (18 U.S. Code § 373):
Whoever, with intent that another person engage in conduct constituting a felony that has as an element the use, attempted use, or threatened use of physical force against property or against the person of another in violation of the laws of the United States, and under circumstances strongly corroborative of that intent, solicits, commands, induces, or otherwise endeavors to persuade such other person to engage in such conduct, shall be imprisoned not more than one-half the maximum term of imprisonment or (notwithstanding section 3571) fined not more than one-half of the maximum fine prescribed for the punishment of the crime solicited, or both; or if the crime solicited is punishable by life imprisonment or death, shall be imprisoned for not more than twenty years.Even during the riot, Trump seemingly condoned the insurrection:
Brown attempts to reframe the incident:
Further, the attendees at the rally marched to the Capitol with the purpose of expressing their position in the constitutional process of certification, which is their right. Out of the many, many thousands of attendees only a very small portion led and took part in this violence and evil.
- They would not have been there were it not for Trump's deliberate incitement. The only thing that matters is what they actually did.
- Their “position in the constitutional process” was based upon a Trump lie. States have sole responsibility for certifying election results. Congress' only constitutional responsibility is to tally the total of electoral votes for each candidate. Therefore, they lacked a legitimate position.
- The relative portion of those who were violent is irrelevant. Were it not for Trump's lies they would not be there in the first place. Had Trump not convinced them that the election was stolen from them they would not have resorted to violence.
- There is no way to know what portion of the crowd would have entered the Capitol were they physically able to do so.
- I have not seen any images demonstrating that any of the attendees tried to prevent or restrain the violence.
- Trump's only attempts to quell the violence came well into the riot and were done by tweet. A “normal” president would have immediately gone on national television.
- Even Trump's effort to restrain the rioters were coupled with more nonsense about how the election was stolen. “Please put away the gun even though I can see that someone is raping your wife.”
… Some number of other people with no criminal intent, likely overtaken by emotion and passion, followed those who had breached the building. This was not an “insurrection” as many members of the media have absurdly called it. It was a protest rally that tragically was led in the wrong direction by a few thugs. Again, they should be fully punished.Protests do not have the intent of hunting down and murdering or arresting opponents. The clear intent was to violently prevent congressional ratification of electoral votes. Insurrection is defined as a violent uprising against an authority or government. Republican Senator Ben Sasse of Nebraska made the following statement:
Today, the United States Capitol—the world’s greatest symbol of self-government—was ransacked while the leader of the free world cowered behind his keyboard—tweeting against his vice president for fulfilling the duties of his oath to the Constitution. Lies have consequences. This violence was the inevitable and ugly outcome of the president’s addiction to constantly stoking division.According to the AP in regards to former AG, Bill Barr, an Opus Deist:
William P. Barr, who resigned last month as attorney general, issued an even sharper condemnation of the president he served. He called Trump’s conduct “a betrayal of his office and supporters,” adding in a statement to the Associated Press that “orchestrating a mob to pressure Congress is inexcusable.”
Brown wants to give himself and Trump a pass:
These genuine extremists in no way represent or reflect the beliefs of pro-life, pro-family, pro-freedom conservative activists. The left’s blanket attempt to paint Trump supporters as violent “insurrectionists” is as absurd as it is transparent.I beg to differ. The very fact that Brown is attempting to reframe the incident denies him the opportunity to say that the insurrectionists do not represent his ilk. No one is more responsible for the violence than Donald Trump. Brown and his fellow travellers have enabled Trump for years. They are complicit.
Moreover, Brian S. Brown is (rather amateurishly) attempting to dishonestly portray the sentiments of progressives. There has been no “blanket attempt to paint Trump supporters as violent 'insurrectionists.'”
Progressives have been critical of those who stormed the Capitol. I have been critical of Trump's base for their willingness to accept a lie. Incuriosity is not a virtue. They have been willing accomplices of a malignant sociopath and pathological liar.
Most of the violence that I saw came from law enforcement and, of course, Kyle Rittenhouse, a 17-year-old white boy who murdered two protesters. He, by the way, is out on $2 million cash bail raised by friends of Brian S. Brown. The protests were a legitimate reaction to police misconduct by people who have had their fill of police violence against minorities.
Our response to the insurgency at the Capitol is based upon the intent of the insurrectionists to prevent the lawful congressional responsibility of ratifying the results of a free and fair election because they wanted a different outcome. The insurrectionists willingly accepted a lie in a form of confirmation bias.
Their strong disapproval of Joe Biden made them easy prey for Trump's lies. Furthermore much of their disapproval is also based on right wing lies. Biden was portrayed as a socialist and even a Marxist.
The rioters — some of whom were carrying Confederate battle flags do not like the fact that Biden is a proponent of things like racial equity, LGBTQ civil rights and reproductive rights.
An attempted violent coup d'etat is not the equal of legitimate protests even when some of those protesters committed acts of violence.
Some self-inoculation:
To state such truths is not “whataboutism:” it is simply recognizing and calling out the clear hypocrisy of the liberal establishment.Our actions might be hypocritical were they in reaction to events of relatively equal circumstances. That is simply not the case. The two events are not remotely comparable.
Trump as a god:
… you now pretend as if you occupy a moral high ground and demand the removal from office of President Trump via impeachment or invocation of the 25th amendment to attempt to crush a man you clearly hate.The removal of Trump is based on his conduct and the fact that he is clearly unbalanced. It's not just the Capitol riot. We have suffered through five years of lies on a scale that defies comparison. Trump attained power through lies. Trump was a Birther. Can Brown find Mexico's paid invoice for whatever amount of wall was built or repaired?
It’s sickening.
Trump's conduct has been sickening!
My personal dislike of Trump is based on his lengthy history of indecency. This time Trump is being held to account for “shooting someone on Fifth Avenue.” Let us not forget Trump's January phone call to Brad Raffensperger, Georgia's secretary of state.
Trump attempted to coerce Raffensperger into “finding” enough votes to put him over the top. Trump even threatened Raffensperger with criminal charges if he did not comply. Those are the actions of a tin-pot dictator. That is what North Korea's Kim does and what the Saudi royal family does.
Whatever hatred exists of Trump, it is well-earned. In addition to all of the lies and terrible behavior there was the complicity of his 2016 campaign with Russian interference. There was also that little matter of attempting to coerce Ukraine into digging up dirt on Joe Biden. Trump should have been removed from office then.
I have no idea whatsoever what this means from Brian Brown:
I do know what this means:
Brown's definition of “truth” is the catechism of the Catholic Church. He accepts, as incontrovertible truth the Catholic dogma regardless of evidence and learned opinion to the contrary. Brown is entitled to that definition. The only proviso is that he and the Church are barred from imposing it on everyone else.
Brian S. Brown is also entitled to victimhood if that makes him feel better. Yet, he has not been victimized — for example — by the ruling in Obergefell v. Hodges. That decisions has not affected Brown in any meaningful way.
I also condemn the comments of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in the aftermath of the event. Biden and Harris ran for office to contrast themselves with the president and promised to bring a divided nation together. Instead, they are further dividing the country, bringing racial issues into the discussion of what happened on Wednesday. There were black rioters storming the capitol; there were white officers seeking to stop them. To inject race into this debate is wrong, and despicable.All I saw were white faces. Some were carrying Confederate flags. Here is what President-Elect Biden actually said:
At this hour, our democracy is under an unprecedented assault.You can read the statement in full at the link above.
An assault on the Capitol itself.
An assault on the people’s representatives, on the police officers sworn to protect them, and the public servants who work at the heart of our Republic.
An assault on the rule of law.
[…]
An assault on the Capitol itself.
An assault on the people’s representatives, on the police officers sworn to protect them, and the public servants who work at the heart of our Republic.
An assault on the rule of law.
[…]
We are a nation divided. False visions of unity being offered up by Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are as damaging as giving up all hope on recovering some shared social trust.Whatever one thinks of Joe Biden, he is a very decent man. I see nothing “damaging” in his statement.
Those of us who reject liberalism also will continue to reject a unity that requires us to reject our beliefs. This is the unity of totalitarianism. This is the unity of forced conversion. Though surrounded with flowery words, this form of unity we will never accept. We will never abandon truth to conform to the Left’s false vision of life, God, man, and country.The above is bullshit. No one — no one — is asking anyone to reject their beliefs. Unity as a country actually requires diversity of belief. Mr. Brown is indulging in demagoguery in suggesting “forced conversion.” It is an irrational argument.
The only type of unity we have will emerge out of a sober recognition of our political differences coupled with a deep respect for the dignity of each person.“Dignity of each person” is code for being anti-choice. For Brown, unity requires outlawing abortion in all circumstances. If Brown is opposed to abortion, no one is forcing Mrs. Brown to have one. If Brown believes that unity can only be achieved through the imposition of Catholic teachings on the population as a whole, then his prerequisite is unreasonable and unconstitutional.
One final thought.Facebook and Twitter have that absolute right because they are private companies entitled to enact Terms of Service which everyone agrees to by virtue of using their platforms. This coming from someone who thinks that public accommodations can violate the law and refuse service to gay couples.
The fact that Facebook and Twitter now believe that they have the right to silence the leader of the free world—with the almost unanimous support of the Left—proves what some of us have been saying for a long time. The unholy union of big tech and liberalism is now more powerful than the President of the United States. …
Whoever decides who is allowed to speak is more powerful than the one who wishes to speak. And right now, Mark Zuckerberg and Jack Dorsey are becoming global overlords.The above is more dishonesty. Facebook and Twitter can decide what speech can be proffered on their private platforms. It can decide whose speech is acceptable based on the Terms of Service. There is no shortage of outlets for conservative speech.
“We are victims” encore
For our friends around the world who stand for faith, family, and freedom, I realize that your media is painting a false picture of conservatives in the US. I realize that you may feel hopeless about what we can do going forward to correct this image.Nonsense. The media are painting an accurate picture of insurrectionists who stormed the Capitol. Brown is projecting because, as he has done herein, Brown attempts, at every opportunity, to demonize those who disagree with him.
I have no easy answers. But I do know this. We despise the attacks on our police, we despise the attack on our capitol, we stand for God, family, country, for ordered liberty. Do not let our opponents define us. Stand for truth, stand for beauty, stand for love.Were the above true then Brian S. Brown would despise the immoral conduct of Donald Trump which is directly responsible for the January 6 riot. Instead, he is attacking the critics of Trump's indecency.
