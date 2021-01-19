Conforming to Medical Science Amounts to "Ideology over Medicine?" Seriously?

In defense of the faith and scripture, Hate Group Leader Jennifer Roback Morse is spewing her usual irrational transphobic nonsense.Cognitive dissonance? American Family Association provides: Ideology over medicine. Transgender youth and their families rely on clinical specialists for transgender health care. It is religious conservatives who have prioritized their ideology over medical science.
According to AFA's Charlie Butts:
The founder of a global non-profit organization that defends the family at home and in the public square and equips others to do the same says it's "unconscionable" that a left-wing agency in California is paving the way for funding the mutilation of teenaged girls.Butts is referring to Jennifer Roback Morse. The only thing that Morse defends is the teachings of the Catholic Church. Just think about the stupidity: Morse claims to be a “defender of the family.” Some families have transgender members.
The teachings of the Catholic Church with respect to trans youth are focused on Genesis 1:27 which is quoted in their documents:
Butts continues:
The Department of Insurance has ruled that insurance companies must pay for a girl who thinks she was born in the wrong body to have her breasts removed, calling it removal of "abnormal structures of the body caused by congenital defects" instead of cosmetic surgery or mutilation.Actually, the ruling is this:
… under existing California law, health insurance companies may not deny coverage for male chest reconstruction surgery for female-to-male patients undergoing gender-affirming care for gender dysphoria based solely on a patient’s age.An underage trans male seeking “top” surgery must get medical approval, hospital approval and parental consent. The fact that insurance companies cannot discriminate based on age alone represents current California law.
[…]
Additionally, imposing strict age limits on coverage of male chest reconstruction surgery when it is requested to treat gender dysphoria but not other medical conditions, such as breast cancer or trauma, constitutes discrimination in health coverage based on age, sex, gender identity, gender expression, sexual orientation, and health conditions in violation of state and federal law.
[…]
Morse is quoted as “Dr.” Jennifer Roback Morse. It is true that Morse has a doctorate. However, it is a PhD in economics. For some strange reason, they never mention that fact:
In other words, mutilation surgery is considered the same as procedures performed to remove cancer.The logical fallacy is called begging the question. Just because Morse does not approve of a procedure doesn't mean that it is “mutilation.”
"It really is possible for a woman to become a man, and it really is okay for an underage person who can't vote, who can't give consent to purchase a car without parental consent or anything like that -- it's perfectly okay for them to go in on their own authority and have perfectly healthy breasts removed," Dr. Morse summarizes of the ideology this decision relays.However, the surgery does require parental consent. Morse's comparisons are preposterous. The fact that a person is too young to vote is irrelevant to the treatment of a medical condition. Trans males experience considerable distress if they develop breast tissue. That distress is life-threatening.
The simplest way to avoid surgery is for trans youth to be treated with puberty blockers. Jennifer Roback Morse doesn't approve of that either. Nor does she have any other alternative.
Though girls may currently face hurdles in California, Dr. Morse expects they will soon be allowed to undergo the surgery without parental consent.Now the twat has a working crystal ball.
It is infuriating for Morse to claim that she is concerned for the welfare of minors while she advocates for what amounts to cruelty. This has nothing to do with what is best for minors. Morse's only concern is the defense of religious dogma.
