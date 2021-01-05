Tuesday, January 5, 2021

Heritage Foundation's Fraudulent Voter Fraud Database

Click on image to enlarge
Michael Deviney, according to Heritage Foundation's blog, was unfairly censored. He claims to have been victimized by evil liberals:

According to Deviney: Republicans were the true winners in this election.
What was my offense? I mentioned that there may have been fraud in this election and others in the past. I cited The Heritage Foundation’s credible work on the subject, including its Election Fraud Database.
According to Heritage Foundation:
The Heritage Foundation’s Election Fraud Database presents a sampling of recent proven instances of election fraud from across the country.
Click on image to enlarge
Recent?” The 1,308 instances of voter fraud go back at least to 1982 (there are several undated entries prior to those). Based upon more recent entries in the database, 1982 is the year of resolution; not the year in which the offense took place. The lag time is generally two to four years.

In other words, those 1,308 instances of voter fraud occurred over more than 40 years. I wonder if Mr. Deviney mentioned that in the article that he claims was censored.

Furthermore, not one of the 15 instances marked “2020” occurred in 2020. They date back to 2018 and 2016. I wonder if Mr. Deviney mentioned that in the article that he claims was censored.

Like Donald Trump, Heritage Foundation has made a deliberate effort to undermine confidence in our nation's elections. Doing so undermines confidence in our democracy.

Related content:


Posted by at
Labels: ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Please be civil and do NOT link to anti-gay sites!

Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)