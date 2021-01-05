Heritage Foundation's Fraudulent Voter Fraud Database

|Click on image to enlarge
According to Deviney: Republicans were the true winners in this election.
What was my offense? I mentioned that there may have been fraud in this election and others in the past. I cited The Heritage Foundation’s credible work on the subject, including its Election Fraud Database.According to Heritage Foundation:
The Heritage Foundation’s Election Fraud Database presents a sampling of recent proven instances of election fraud from across the country.
In other words, those 1,308 instances of voter fraud occurred over more than 40 years. I wonder if Mr. Deviney mentioned that in the article that he claims was censored.
Furthermore, not one of the 15 instances marked “2020” occurred in 2020. They date back to 2018 and 2016. I wonder if Mr. Deviney mentioned that in the article that he claims was censored.
Like Donald Trump, Heritage Foundation has made a deliberate effort to undermine confidence in our nation's elections. Doing so undermines confidence in our democracy.
