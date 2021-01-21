Joseph Backholm is Already Bitching About President Biden

|via YouTube
The purpose for religion is to offer a path to an afterlife; providing that one follows the rules (the doctrine). Therefore religion is about personal choices as they pertain to personal conduct.
Joseph Backholm believes that the dogma applies to the conduct of others whom he disapproves of. He is compelled to denigrate people — not for choices they make — but for their sexuality over which they have no control.
Mr. Backholm is now employed by an anti-LGBTQ hate group. He seems determined to conform to FRC's organizational culture.
Biden has been president for about 28 hours and already Backholm is whining. I cannot recall a time when Backholm — good Christian that he is — ever complained about kids-in-cages. Nor, for that matter, can I recall when Backholm ever criticized Trump for his pathological mendacity.
Indeed, one day prior to Trump's inauguration, Backholm was criticizing the critics who took issue with Trump's indecent behavior during the campaign.
For the sake of brevity I will skip issues with abortion. Suffice it to say that if one thinks abortion is morally wrong then they are free not to have one. I always wonder, though, what the sanctimonious set would do if their little Mary, 16 years of age, got knocked up by the gardner. What they say and what they do are not necessarily the same.
So here is part of Backholm's bitch list:
Reverse the military’s transgender ban. The Trump administration banned from military service those who identify as transgender, stating that their unique challenges interfered with the goals of military readiness. Biden likely will overturn this policy so that the military will pay for gender reassignments for service members and keep those going through a sex change on active duty.Trump likely banned transgender service in order to pander to the religious right in their defense of scripture. According to an email that Family Research Council sent out when Trump instituted the ban:
President Trump’s ban on transgender persons serving in the United States Military is because of YOUR prayers and YOUR commitment to the core ideals that hold our country together.There exists no evidence that transgender service adversely affected the military.
Moreover, RAND Corporation studied this issue prior to implementation during President Obama's tenure. They determined that transgender health care would be economically insignificant. According to RAND's analysis:
The Costs of Gender Transition–Related Health Care Treatment Are Relatively LowRAND concluded that transgender service was a net plus. On that basis, President Biden should reverse Trump's ban.
Using private health insurance claims data to estimate the cost of extending gender transition–related health care coverage to transgender personnel indicated that active-component health care costs would increase by between $2.4 million and $8.4 million annually, representing a 0.04- to 0.13-percent increase in active-component health care expenditures.
Even upper-bound estimates indicate that less than 0.1 percent of the total force would seek transition-related care that could disrupt their ability to deploy.
Guarantee access to facilities based on gender identity in schools. The Trump administration allowed schools to make their own rules regarding use of school facilities, permitting policies that limit private areas to biological boys or biological girls. The Biden administration is expected to return to the policies of the Obama administration and pressure local schools to allow access to restrooms and locker rooms based on a student’s gender identity rather than sex.
Require anyone requesting grant funds to adopt the progressive view of sex, gender, and marriage. The Trump administration prohibited the U.S. government from discriminating against grant applicants because of their religious beliefs. As a result, religious foster care agencies, adoption agencies, and homeless shelters could compete for federal grants on equal footing with others. The Biden administration, however, is expected to create rules that will disqualify any entity that believes marriage is a relationship between a man and a woman, that sex cannot change, or that children do best with both a mother and father in their lives.Backholm is full of crap. This has nothing to do with anyone's beliefs about marriage or anything else. Organizations that receive taxpayer funds should be required to not discriminate. Furthermore, the Supreme Court's ruling in Bostock v. Clayton County has pretty much settled this issue.
Since Backholm mentions foster care, discriminating against gay couples is less relevant than the adverse effect on children in the system. Those kids are best served with the largest pool of available foster parents. Eliminating some due to religious dogma is adverse to their interests.
No one is forcing anyone to violate their religious beliefs. An agency can simply choose not to offer services that would otherwise compromise those beliefs. Furthermore, one can believe that only traditional marriage is valid. That belief does not preclude placing children with gay couples. The Catholic Church created this controversy as part of its strategy to frustrate marriage equality.
Transgender people are being used to create extreme arguments:
Revoke conscience protections for health care providers. Trump administration policies enforced federal law to protect health care providers from being required to perform abortions or gender reassignment surgeries, or to dispense drugs in violation of their conscience or best medical judgment. The Biden administration likely will revoke these protections that help medical providers to offer services according to their conscience.The only surgeons who perform gender confirmation surgery are those who choose to be competent to do so.
Our founders never intended for people of faith to be privileged. In a democracy — particularly one with an Establshment Clause in its Constitution — the same rules should apply to everyone. Public policy should not include irrelevant religious preferences or privileges.
Relevance exists when the required conduct actually affects someone directly. The rest is just noise.
