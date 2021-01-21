Oh, The Horror of Gay Chocolate

Hate groups and Todd Fucking Starnes are having a shit fit over a Cadbury commercial which includes an apparently gay couple sharing a chocolate. Surely, as I type, God is teeing up a tsunami to make us all pay for a commercial that Mr. Starnes disapproves of.
It’s the Creme Egg Golden Goobilee… and we are down with sharing! Would you share your Cadbury Creme Egg? Tell us in the comments! pic.twitter.com/mqZqWlHsvr— Cadbury Ireland (@CadburyIreland) January 16, 2021
If you are seeking hyperbole, look no further than American Family Association, an anti-LGBTQ hate group. In an email signed by head bigot Tim Wildmon:
Cadbury just released a commercial that has resulted in a backlash of comments from Christians and non-Christians alike. Everything from "disgusting" and "very disappointing" to "yech" and "gross."The two men are sharing a fucking candy! What is truly disgusting is the attempt to marginalize LGBTQ people. The commercial just provides pretext. These people, on the whole, are in profound distress over the simple fact that gay people exist.
Yet, those same people had no problem at all with Donald Trump's sociopathy. Where was the Christian opprobrium for any of Trump's indecency including about 25,000 lies told to the American people? Did any of these people bitch about “kids in cages?” Two men sharing a chocolate? Well, that's different!
Quoting Todd Starnes, who used to be Fox's village idiot:
Todd Starnes best describes the ad this way: "It's like Disney's 'Lady and the Tramp' scene where the two dogs share spaghetti. Except, it's two grown men spinning around in a circle and sharing a creme-filled chocolate egg in a sexualized way."And I would describe Todd Starnes this way: A religious crackpot with a room temperature IQ.
Every day we see commercials with heterosexual spouses sharing a moment of intimacy. No one says that a couple seated together watching HBO does so in a “sexualized way.”
Actually it is the handling of the remote control that is sensuous. The “Play” button is special. If Todd Starnes sees two gay people doing anything together then they are having sex.
What these boobs really dislike is any depiction of gay people as normal folks doing normal things. That does not conform to their prejudiced agenda.
It is the Christian mullahs who are being disgusting. Behold (emphasis per original):
The 10-second segment is part of a longer commercial called "Crème Egg Golden Goobilee," showing ways to eat a Cadbury Crème Egg. You can see it here. Warning: This video is graphic and offensive.So two fully clothed (presumably gay) men intimately sharing a candy is graphic? Graphic what? Calorie consumption? If Wildmon finds the depiction of two men sharing a candy offensive then he has a serious personality disorder.
Why the warning? What is going to happen to people who watch this ad? It's probably the age-old phony paranoia about “normalizing homosexuality.”
Being a foolish slave to Bronze Age texts is far more dangerous than watching an advertisement for chocolate.
