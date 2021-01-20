Pillow-Brain Claims That "Retailers are Scared"

|via Newsweek
Apparently retailers who stop selling the crappy pillows are afraid of, … something.Mike Lindell, the MyPillow schmuck, lives in some sort of fantasy. When Dominion Voting Systems' lawyers contacted Lindell he told outlets that he was happy that they sued because now he could present all of the evidence showing that China influenced our 2020 election through Dominion Voting Systems.
Jonathan H. Adler explains via Volokh Conspiracy:
This week, Dominion's attorneys sent a cease-and-desist and record preservation letter to My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell, demanding that he stop repeating false and unfounded allegations against Dominion and retain communications with others about such claims. Reached for comment by Axios, Lindell reportedly responded "I want Dominion to put up their lawsuit because we have 100% evidence that China and other countries used their machines to steal the election."Apparently Pillow-Brain has evidence that eluded Donald Trump, Sidney Powell, Rudy Giuliani, Lin Wood et al. So much for Lindell's sanity.
Due to Lindell's insane and baseless conspiracy theories a number of retailers have stopped selling Lindell's pillows. Frankly, there exist a great many complaints about the puffs being lumpy.
According to a report from Forbes the pillow divorcees include Wayfair, Bed Bath & Beyond, Kohl's and H-E-B. Of course there are explanations other than the fact that Lindell is a batshit crazy liar who produces crappy pillows which are frequently returned:
According to the report, Lindell stated: "I just got off the phone with Bed Bath & Beyond ... they're dropping MyPillow," he said, adding that "Kohl's, all these different places" are dropping the products because "they're scared." Lindell claims the retailers are bowing to pressure from "leftist groups" on social media, where his continued support of "election conspiracies" has ignited calls for retailers to drop the brand.That call report is about as convincing as Lindell's claim of election fraud at the hands of the P.R.C..
No comments:
Post a Comment
Please be civil and do NOT link to anti-gay sites!
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.