Religious Transphobia is Endless

|Brandon Adams a transgender adolescent circa 2017
via USA Today
“The next time Jonathan Keller is ill perhaps he can find a practitioner to drive out the demons.”According to Pat Robertson's CBN: California Orders Insurance Companies to Pay for Teens to Have Mastectomies for Gender Transition.
The headline is correct but the intended inference is misleading. Last December California's insurance commissioner ruled that insurance companies cannot deny coverage for female-to-male chest reconstruction based solely on the insured's age.
CBN kinda fails to mention:
- Proper administration of puberty blockers makes the procedure unnecessary.
- Parental consent is required in most instances. California law requires a minor, 15 years of age or older, to live “separate and apart from the minor's parents or guardian” and to be responsible for managing their own finances.
- To protect themselves from malpractice claims, surgeons will require a behavioral health referral. WPATH guidelines specify two referrals.
- Chest binding is extremely dangerous to overall health..
Jonathan Keller, president of the California Family Council told CBN News that parents and children aren't always getting the full facts about the long-term impact of those decisions.AB-2218 establishes the Transgender Wellness and Equity Fund. The Fund provides grants to transgender inclusive community service and healthcare organizations. It has no effect whatsoever on who receives what services.
"AB 2218 would essentially allow minor children to obtain not just counseling, but also puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and potentially even life-altering surgeries amputations, mutilations, that could leave them permanently sterile all before they turn 18," he said.
California minors require parental consent for treatment unless they are essentially emancipated minors (see above).
Mr. Keller is overstating the adverse effects of puberty blockers. Furthermore, contrary to Keller's assertion, doctors are providing minors and their parents with a complete explanation of possible side effects. Aside from limiting malpractice liability, clinicians inform patients of conditions that they must report immediately.
I would be less caustic if Mr. Keller and CBN were genuinely concerned for the welfare of children. The simple fact is that they disapprove of transgender people in order to defend scripture.
The next time Jonathan Keller is ill perhaps he can find a practitioner to drive out the demons. Leeches and blood-letting are equally effective.
