Ryan T. Anderson Continues His War of Transphobic Bigotry

The outlet for Anderson's latest transphobic tantrum is World Tribune which is similar to World Net Daily. It is a mixture of conspiracy theories, fake news and fringe far-right opinion. Anderson is among the far-right fringe dwellers. He offers: Taxpayers funding transgender surgery for Wisconsin man who raped his daughter.
Anderson has little interest in how government funds are spent. This is a vehicle for attacking transgender people.
Logical fallacies are formed when proof cannot be connected legitimately to the intended conclusion.In this case a federal judge has determined that an odious person, serving a 34 year prison sentence for child molestation, must receive gender confirmation surgery at government expense. I am assuming that Anderson has the facts correct. However, I did confirm the ruling issued on December 20, 2020.
U.S. District Court Judge James Peterson (WD Wisconsin) used gender appropriate pronouns. He explained the first disconnect in his ruling:
To be clear: an inmate’s criminal history is irrelevant to whether she has a right to necessary medical treatment.The judge went on to review the WPATH guidelines and concluded that Ms. Campbell met the criteria for gender confirmation surgery, She had been on hormones for the past seven years but continued to be in distress. Having been on hormones and conforming to gender-appropriate attire, Campbell met the Real Life Experience requirement.
The ruling of the Court:
The court finds that defendants violated Campbell’s Eighth Amendment rights by denying her sex reassignment surgery. The court will set forth the injunction in a separate order, after hearing from the parties. They may have until December 22, 2020, to submit a proposed injunction.However:
Campbell’s requests for breast augmentation, voice therapy, and electrolysis are DENIED.
Returning to Ryan T. AndersonThe greater disconnect is that none of this has anything to do with transgender people in general. Anderson is attempting to anger the public. It is comparable to equating Ted Bundy with the general population of heterosexual, cisgender men. In the alternative, how about Eric Robert Rudolph as a paradigm of conservative Catholic men?
Anderson loves to quote himself:
Analysts say there is no evidence that transgender surgery improves the mental health outcomes of so-called “gender dysphoric” people.Mr. Anderson has a PhD in philosophy. Anderson is not qualified to opine on interventions for gender dysphoria. Moreover, to put it politely, Anderson is exaggerating. There is one study, an outlier that has suffered a major correction. As Anderson attempts to dishonestly explain:
“The largest dataset on sex-reassignment procedures — both hormonal and surgical — reveals that such procedures do not bring the promised mental health benefits,” researcher Ryan T. Anderson, Ph.D., noted in an August analysis for The Heritage Foundation.
The American Journal of Psychiatry noted that “individuals diagnosed with gender incongruence who had received gender-affirming surgery were more likely to be treated for anxiety disorders compared with individuals diagnosed with gender incongruence who had not received gender-affirming surgery.”For the record, the American Journal of Psychiatry is the publisher not the author. In effect the journal “noted” nothing.
Also, that was before the correction. Paul Sullins trotted out this bullshit for Ruth Institute. Anderson has also attempted to posit dishonest nonsense about the study in the past.
The bottom line to the study correction is this:
…the conclusion that “the longitudinal association between gender-affirming surgery and lower use of mental health treatment lends support to the decision to provide gender-affirming surgeries to transgender individuals who seek them” is too strong.In other words not everyone who seeks gender confirmation surgery should receive gender confirmation surgery. Anderson's statement that “there is no evidence” in support of the benefits of gender confirmation surgery is pure bullshit. Study Finds Long-Term Mental Health Benefits of Gender-Affirming Surgery for Transgender Individuals.
The study found that among transgender individuals with gender incongruence, undergoing gender-affirming surgery was significantly associated with a decrease in mental health treatment over time.The above is just one example of many studies.
Yet it is easy to stray from the pointRyan T. Anderson is not the least bit interested in what is best for the wellbeing of gender incongruent individuals. Anderson is only interested in defending Church teachings. The next time Mr. Anderson becomes ill, I suggest that he consult with a priest. What do medical doctors know that the Church does not?
Anderson's mania is expressed as profound bigotry. Transphobia has consequences. Negative consequences for the transgender people Anderson does not approve of. Anderson's disapproval is irrelevant. It has not been solicited and it sure as hell is not required.
What is truy scary is this proposition: What would Ryan T. Anderson do if he had a child in acute distress from gender dysphoria? Fortunately the odds of that happening are very small.
Ryan T. Anderson is, ultimately, not a very intelligent individual. He suffers from seriously diminished intellectual curiosity compromised by confirmation bias. This leaves Anderson not knowing what he does not know. The average reader of this blog is likely to know more about gender dysphoria than Anderson.
When presented with evidence that he does not like, Anderson is more apt to search for a way to delegitimize the information than to analyze it. That is the antithesis of critical thinking.
