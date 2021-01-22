Ryan T. is Terribly Distressed Over Trans People and the Biden Administration

Ryan T. Anderson is a religious fool. This time around he is even claiming that transgender people pose a danger to themselves.Ryan T. Anderson is obsessed — on behalf of the Catholic Church — with transgender people. The Heritage Foundation employee (soon to move to Ethics and Public Policy Center) has authored: After Inaugural Rhetoric on Unity, Biden Signs Divisive Transgender Executive Order.
The only people I know of who feel that transgender accommodations are “divisive” are those who disapprove of transgender people in defense of scripture and religious dogma. For the zealots, the very existence of transgender people is a challenge to religious doctrine.
Religious fanatics believe that they have a monopoly on morality. Why then did Mr. Anderson never complain about “kids in cages?” Where is Anderson's opprobrium for any of Trump's 25,000 lies? Where was Anderson's outrage when Trump said that Neo-Nazis and similarly reprehensible people are “good people?”
In the final analysis Anderson's disapproval of transgender people is based on systemically backward reasoning. First came the religious objection stated by the religious leader. Then came the arguments to support the pre-ordained conclusion.
Interpreting President Biden's intentions Anderson writes:
Boys who identify as girls must be allowed to compete in the girls’ athletic competitions, men who identify as women must be allowed in women-only spaces, healthcare plans must pay for gender-transition procedures, and doctors and hospitals must perform them.“Boys who identify as girls” is the ridiculous religious substitution for “transgender girls.” But Anderson cannot say anything close to “transgender person” because that confirms their existence as persons. Anderson, weasel that he is, attacks people in the abstract. Mr. Anderson is a coward.
Sounds unifying, right?
Anderson cannot accept that transgender women are women. Since most health insurance in this country is provided by employers, corporations decide what coverage they will include based upon premium expense. Then there is more regarding athletics because the Christian right thinks that is the most viable talking point (along with other bullshit):
In reality, it spells the end of girls’ and women’s sports as we know them. And, of course, no child should be told the lie that they’re “trapped in the wrong body,” and adults should not pump them full of puberty-blocking drugs and cross-sex hormones.The dishonest hyperbole makes Anderson a liar. Both the IOC and the NCAA adopted rules for transgender participation years ago with neither incident nor controversy. Just how many transgender females does Anderson think are competitive athletes? Transgender people, in total, comprise about 0.6% of the population.
Paper napkin math and assumptions means that transgender females comprise about 0.3% of the population. Perhaps one-third of those people (and I am being generous) are competitive athletes. Whether or not that 0.1% have an unfair advantage is a matter for science.
The larger point is that a minuscule population is not about to doom “girls' and women's sports as we know them.” Furthermore, “trapped in the wrong body” was tabloid fare and is now religious rhetoric. Anderson's decree regarding “no child” is facially farcical.
That's just not how things work. Children inform us of gender incongruence; not the other way around. Mr. Anderson is not qualified to say such things. He is a catechist, not a clinician. Anderson is profoundly unqualified to opine about medical interventions such as puberty blockers and hormones.
The American Academy of Pediatrics is qualified. Its clinical practice guidelines call for the “gender-affirming care model.” That has been in effect since October, 2018.
As a reminder none of Anderson's rhetoric has any connection to the wellbeing of children. All this drivel is a defense of the faith.Ryan T. Anderson was never qualified to write a book about transgender people or gender dysphoria. Yet he did. It is a useless tome that Anderson has been promoting now for years:
With this executive order, the so-called “transgender moment” has arrived at the White House. If you want to prepare yourself to effectively respond, you’ll want to read my book …Anderson's book is faith-based gibberish masquerading as science. In a sense Anderson is exploiting Pascal's Wager, a 17th century proposition that a rational person should live with a belief that god exists and should try to believe in god. The premise is that there is no downside if, in the end, god does not exist.
However, there is a downside when beliefs interfere with objective truth.
How we treat children — medically and socially — when those children have a medical condition should not be subject to interpretations of religious doctrine and Bronze Age texts.Anderson devotes ten verbose paragraphs to criticizing Justice Gorsuch's opinion for the majority in Bostock v. Clayton County. Anderson includes this nugget:
But although the simplistic logic of the Gorsuch opinion in Bostock suggests some pretty bad outcomes, we can—and should—resist Gorsuch’s simplistic logic.Translation: Not only should religious dogma have supremacy over medical science, it should dominate public policy and law.
Back to that book:
Indeed, as I point out in [deleted] recognizing differences between the sexes is increasingly regarded as vitally important for good medical practice, because scientists have found that male and female bodies tend to be susceptible to certain diseases in different ways, to differing degrees, and that they respond to treatments differently.Anderson is claiming that medical science does not appreciate chromosomal realities. In the above paragraph what he is really saying is that transgender people are a danger to themselves because medical science will treat them according to their gender rather than their natal sex. Mr. Anderson is insane.
Back to choice - An exercise in willful stupidity:
These differences do not have to do with how people choose to “identify.” They have to do with what men and women are: males or females of the human species.The above makes no sense at all. Anderson — contrary to the overwhelming consensus of science — insists that gender identity is a choice. The second sentence is biblical simplicity based on scripture. Anderson's god created only men and women and transgender people contradict Anderson's belief system based on faith.
Anderson follows with another 10 verbose paragraphs detailing the differences between men and women which are poorly phrased and irrelevant to transgender accommodations. Then it's back to Biden and the usual rhetoric:
Biden is now in the process of undoing … Trump-era administrative actions. Thus, we’ll need litigation and legislation not solely on religious liberty, but on the substantive issues at stake: privacy and safety in single-sex facilities, equality and fairness in single-sex sports, and good medicine based on the realities of our biological make up as male or female human beings.What we “need” is for people to stop trying to foist their superstitions on everyone else. Transgender people pose no peril to either safety or privacy. It's an old canard that has no basis in fact.
Sports? Anderson is making a number of assumptions without a scientific basis.
Anderson is wholly unqualified to opine on what constitutes “good medicine.” It is a ridiculous argument that the existence of transgender people is deleterious to medical science. Anderson is also trying to pass off those nonexistent consequences as something affecting the entire population.
Ryan T. Anderson is adept at pointing out what an utter fool he is as he concludes his preposterous polemic:
Through litigation and legislation, we need to make it clear that it’s lawful to act on the convictions that we are created male and female, and that male and female are created for each other, that no institution has to let males compete against females in sports, that no institution has to allow males into women-only locker-rooms and shelters, that no physician has to engage in so-called “gender-affirming” care.In the above, Anderson is repeating himself. I will not except to say that Anderson is in no position to determine what “no physician” should do.
Anderson has devoted over 1,300 words to the same religious rubbish that he has been promoting for years. It is ironic that Anderson accuses President Biden of being divisive when, in fact, divisiveness resides with Mr. Anderson.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Please be civil and do NOT link to anti-gay sites!
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.