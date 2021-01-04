Thank You Louis DeJoy

|via Rolling Stone
I have a package sent from Northern California on December 10 on its way to my home in North Bay Village, FL. It is still in transit. NBV is an island in the middle of Biscayne Bay linked by draw bridges to Miami Beach to the east and Miami to the west. But I digress.
Here is the joyful itinerary of my package:
- December 10, 2020: Package arrives at regional facility in Chino, CA.
- December 27, 2020: It takes 17 days for my package to arrive in Memphis, TN. The distance is 1,763 miles. If you are playing at home it progressed at 100 miles per day; just over 4 MPH which is comparable to a chain of healthy adults walking.
- January 4, 2021: My package has gone from Memphis, TN to Sacramento, CA or another 2,085 miles. Chino to Sacramento is only 450 miles (vs. 3,848 miles).
What makes it all the more infuriating is that these are civil servants, immune to criticism and even discipline. It is likely that no one gives a rat's ass.
Donald Trump has reverse Midas touch. Everything he touches turns to shit.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Please be civil and do NOT link to anti-gay sites!
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.