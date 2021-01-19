Transgender Woman Nominated for Key Post in Biden Administration

Dr. Levine is also president of the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials which demonstrates the respect that her fellow state secretaries of health hold. Dr. Levine, a board certified pediatrician, is a graduate of Harvard and of Tulane Medical School. She has served in her current state post since 2017.
We will have to see if Republicans pandering to the Christian right will object to Dr. Levine simply because she is a transgender woman. Nothing would surprise me.
