Twitter Zapped Dr. Michael Brown for Transphobia

“Perhaps instead of bitching about Twitter, Michael Brown should take responsibility for some of the misery that he creates.”Monday, Dr. Michael Brown is bitching that Twitter locked his account for 12 hours due to his transphobic comments regarding Dr. Rachel Levine.
Please bear with me. I have a lot to say about this and related matters. According to Brown:
I was informed that I had been locked out my account for 12 hours because of this tweet, which had been posted on January 20: “Will I get punished by Twitter for saying that, in God's sight, ‘Rachel’ Levine (nominated by Biden to be his assistant secretary for HHS) is a man?”FWIW:
Moreover, if there is a god then Mr. Brown would not know the disposition of the deity.
- Judge not, that you be not judged. For with the judgment you pronounce you will be judged, and with the measure you use it will be measured to you. Matthew:7.1-6
- Who are you to pass judgment on the servant of another? It is before his own master that he stands or falls. Romans:14.4
Someone with a legitimate, earned PhD is profoundly ignorant:
When biological truth conflicts with transgender activism, biological truth is banned.Dr. Levine is, for all intents and purposes, a woman. Also, according to recent research, there is a biological component to the underlying condition; gender dysphoria. Additionally, the Endocrine Society states:
Considerable scientific evidence has emerged demonstrating a durable biological element underlying gender identity. There do not seem to be external forces that genuinely cause individuals to change gender identity.The science is not a product of what Brown calls “transgender activism.” Science is based on evidence in contrast to political passions. Twitter's disdain is for falsehoods about a vulnerable minority group. But Brown persists:
There was nothing hateful in the tweet.Mr. Brown clearly has no empathy for others. Marginalizing transgender people does incite violence. Dead transgender people confirm that reality.
There was nothing that would incite violence.
I didn’t even “deadname” Levine, referring to him as “Richard.”
I simply stated the truth. In the sight of God, President Biden’s nominee for assistant secretary for Health and Human Services is a man.
What Brown is really saying: “I did not disrespect Dr. Levine by deadnaming her but I will do so now with the offensively incorrect pronoun.”
Mr. Brown should surely know that faith-based convictions are not the same thing as objective truth. Furthermore, Brown does not have a monopoly on piety. Brown is not the arbiter of what is, or is not, truthful. Brown's arrogance does not constitute evidence or reasoning.
Brown devotes several paragraphs to Twitter “lawyering” as in:
Then I re-read the verbiage under “Hateful conduct,” which stated, “You may not promote violence against, threaten, or harass other people on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, caste, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religious affiliation, age, disability, or serious disease.”No one has accused Brown of committing a “crime.” A violation of Twitter's Terms of Service is not a crime. However, violations will cause Twitter to take certain actions.
So was that it? Was that my crime?
But why do we even require such rules? Is common decency not sufficient to moderate one's speech? Brown was not sharing important or timely information. He was sharing his biases. That Brown's prejudice is based on religion is entirely irrelevant. Every Klansman claims to be a conservative Christian.
Other than ridicule, what was the purpose of Brown's tweet? What benefit might anyone derive from reading it? Indeed, does anything inherently outweigh Brown's promotion of bigotry and prejudice?
Later on:
So that must be it. By simply stating biological and biblical truth, I had “harassed” a transgender person. What else could it possibly be?The delay between the violation of the ToS and Twitter's response has no bearing on the violation. And let's be clear: The violation was an act of indecency with no redeeming qualities. Obviously someone complained about the transphobic tweet. When that occurred or how much time Twitter requires to resolve a complaint are irrelevant.
This led then to the next question. Why did it take Twitter four days to decide I was guilty?
Oh the poor victim:
… the end result was yet another example of Twitter’s leftist censorship.It is not left wing censorship. Not at all. Twitter responds to the outsized volume of right wing indecency. Brown's bigotry is limitless:
… once again, we see how affirmation of radical transgender ideology trumps science, Scripture, and even common sense.Someone who does not believe in science unless it (accidentally) conforms to scripture is citing nonexistent science. Brown's religious fanaticism is an ideology. Being transgender is the only effective means know to medical science to mitigate the effects of gender incongruence. It's neither a doctrine nor philosophy.
Brown dishonestly pretends otherwise as a defense of scripture. Bronze Age texts prevail in Brown's world over science.
Yet, even by that standard Michael Brown is a selective observer. Brown recognizes, for example, that criminal law takes precedence over those same texts. Otherwise, he might be stoning people who work on the Sabbath.
Brown realizes (at least I hope he realizes) that contrary to the ancient texts, that Earth is not the center of the universe and doesn't have a hard shell above its atmosphere.
With any luck at all Michael Brown realizes that the universe has been around for nearly 14 billion years. Some scholars of scripture put its age at less than 10,000 years. Faith need not be irrational. Apparently, some people have Bibles that highlight, in yellow, the anti-LGBTQ content.
Michael Brown is not terribly original:
Perhaps I’ll get blocked the next time for saying that someone who identifies as a cat (or dog or dragon or the like) is actually a human? After all, wouldn’t therians (who believe in some way that they have an animal identity) fit in the class of “marginalized and historically underrepresented communities”?We have heard it all before including the comparisons of a fetish to gender dysphoria which, I will remind Mr. Brown, has a biological basis.
Brown is devoted to marginalizing a minority group that he disapproves of. Yet. always the victim:
And what about Twitter’s extraordinary double standards, as Bible-believing conservatives like me get bashed and mocked and cursed by the minute on these platforms, specifically for being who we are and believing what we believe, and that is somehow fine and dandy.Brown fails to provide relevant text and the date of a complaint to Twitter. Furthermore, white, cisgender and heterosexual Christians are not a vulnerable minority group. Transgender people represent about 0.6% of the population and they suffer extreme prejudice.
For every Dr. Levine there are probably hundreds (if not thousands) of transgender people who struggle just to put food on the table every day due to reduced employability. These people are not volunteers. They never signed up to be the recipients of transphobic bigotry which is quite plentiful.
Some of the people on the receiving end of the prejudice, due to the rhetoric of people like Michael Brown, are children. It was hard enough growing up gay. I cannot begin to appreciate what a transgender adolescent goes through every single day. Every transphobic utterance ends up eventually in the ears of kids.
Perhaps instead of bitching about Twitter, Michael Brown should take responsibility for some of the misery that he creates. Brown would likely say that I want to force him to violate his sincerely held religious beliefs™.
Brown is a Jewish-to-Christian convert. Imagine some Rabbi who goes around publicly demonizing people who do not keep kosher. He irrationally screams at anyone he sees eating a ham sandwich telling them that they are subhuman and destined for Hell.
The truth is that our friend the rabbi can believe in the importance of keeping kosher and being a sabbath observer. He can choose to keep kosher himself. If, in the process of the rabbi denigrating someone I tell him that I am Jewish and to stop harassing others he would have no right to become indignant.
Aside from the indecency of the rabbi I might feel that he is creating anti-Semitism (which would probably be the case). So, when Michael Brown complains about anti-Christian sentiment (which is actually anti-literalist Christian sentiment), he should reflect on how much of that he is responsible for engendering.
Call me a faggot or Kike enough times and I am going to react accordingly. Michael Brown is effectively and frequently calling people “trannies” and “he/shes.” Terms like “Biologically Male/Biologically Female/Genetically Male/Genetically Female/Born a Man/Born a Woman/Man Who Identifies as a Woman/Woman Who Identifies as a man” are offensive.
These terms are not necessary because they define people according to their sexuality. When it is important then the terms “transgender woman” or “transgender man” are sufficient (using girl or boy to describe children). Mr. Brown doesn't get it:
Over 15 years ago, when I began to warn that those who came out of the closet wanted to put us in the closet, I was roundly mocked. “That’s ridiculous,” I was told.Does Mr. Brown really want to compare his experience with — say — mine? For me, being in the closet was an essential part of my career development. Yeah, I forced myself to laugh at fag jokes. From time-to-time I had female friends pose as my date.
Who would have believed me if I said back then, “Social media platforms will block us for saying that a male who identifies as a female is actually a man in God’s sight”? Who would have believed that?
I am still neurotic from some of the things I felt forced to do. Those included projecting a testosterone-charged image of my own manhood.
Michael Brown really wants to compare the experiences of so many LGBTQ people to a Twitter timeout? Seriously?
Fortunately things have changed for gay people but tolerance always correlated to the understanding that sexual orientation is not a choice. People who accepted that simple (irrebuttable) truth stopped being prejudicial.
Things have not changed that much for transgender people. They are still perceived as people who have made some very bad choices. They are victims of the myth that they can be talked out of their gender dysphoria. The myth is promoted in defense of the faith.
Michael Brown is going to have to cope with the fact that transgender people are part of polite society. Instead of “transgender people” they will become appreciated as “people who happen to be transgender.” There is nothing that Michael Brown can do to stop social progress.
