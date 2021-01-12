Yet, Again, the Hate Group Leader is Victimized by Godless Libruhls

“No matter how indecent or boorish Trump has been, Tony Perkins has supported Trump and excused Trump's sociopathy.”According to Hate Group Leader Tony Perkins (Family Research Council): Technically (Not) Speaking: The Conservative Purge Begins. Mr. Perkins claims to be a conservative but that is false.
Perkins is a religious conservative. Perkins, in spite of all his flag waving and Bible thumping, does not respect the Constitution. Poor Tony is upset:
All they needed was an opening. And for the rich extremists at the helm of the West's social media, last Wednesday's riot gave them one. The purging of conservative expression has begun. We knew it was coming -- just as we've always known it will take every one of us to stop it.That's rich. A fanatical religious zealot calling business leaders extremists. Unless “every one of us” is sufficient in number and resources to acquire a majority interest in, say, Twitter, it is quite probable that Twitter's Terms of Service will remain in its current form.
Furthermore, people who have violated the Terms of Service have had their accounts suspended. Religious conservatives ceasely bitch about the enforcement of company rules. Perhaps that is because, unlike the rest of our society, they are possessed of the notion that rules do not apply to them.
The whine:
Most Americans thought they understood censorship. They've watched it evolve and expand this last decade, scooping up more people in its nets in the name of "tolerance," "diversity," and "non-violence." But what happened this weekend was not a tweet blocked here or an account suspended there. No, this was much more ominous. What Twitter, Facebook, Google, and Amazon did by locking out the president wasn't just a heavy-handed punishment of Donald Trump and his supporters -- it was a scorched-earth campaign against the tens of millions of people who dare to think differently than they do and the open forums that give our movement a voice.The “scorched-earth campaign” that I recently witnessed occurred at our Capitol. Five people are dead, including one police officer. Our democracy has been damaged. Our reputation around the world has been damaged. The insurrection happened because Donald Trump incited a violent response to losing an election.
Trump lit this fire. According to the Washington Post on Tuesday, Trump was entertained and buoyed by the spectacle as he watched on television:
But as senators and House members trapped inside the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday begged for immediate help during the siege, they struggled to get through to the president, who — safely ensconced in the West Wing — was too busy watching fiery TV images of the crisis unfolding around them to act or even bother to hear their pleas.But I digress. What Perkins ignores is the simple fact that Trump and his enablers used social media to engender an act of domestic terrorism. An act, based upon a lie, that was promoted through the same social media platforms that Perkins is now criticizing. Just a reminder of how Trump abused his privilege:
Returning to Tony Perkins:
"Amazon will be shutting off all of our servers," Parler's John Matze announced to stunned surprise on Saturday. It was the second major bombshell to drop in the new war between Big Tech and the other half of the country. …Yeah. Amazon and others did not want to share responsibility with Parler for its failure to reasonably moderate posts in order to prevent further violence. We are in a state of extreme emergency and anxiety. Now is the time for Parler to act responsibly.
… But in the meantime, the message to conservatives is clear: Big Tech isn't just coming for Trump. They're coming for all of us -- and corporate America isn't far behind.Social media are acting according to their conceptions of good corporate citizenship.
Technology providers do not want their platforms used to incite violence and insurrection. Mr. Perkins should not want social media platforms to be used to incite violence and insurrection.The inevitable “whataboutism:”
The Tech giants used the claim that Parler allowed its platform to be used to advocate and coordinate violence at the capitol last week. If there was ever a case of the pot calling the kettle black, this is it. Homeland Security was forced to weigh-in this past summer in a letter to the social media giants saying the popular platforms appeared to play a role in facilitating "burglary, arson, aggravated assault, rioting, looting, and defacing public property." Are Twitter and Facebook responsible for the burning of Portland or the siege of Seattle? …Portland was not “burning” and Seattle was not under “siege.” The connection to social media was indirect at best. Furthermore, anyone who flagged a post or tweet for encouraging violence saw that tweet deleted. If the poster did it again then their account was deleted.
Even were that not the case — even if social media platform failed to act responsibly this summer — most children learn that two wrongs do not make a right. Furthermore, rioting in an attempt to overthrow our government is not the same as protesting the repeated murders of African-Americans by police officers.
DHS was not “forced to weigh in.” Acting Commissioner Chad Wolf did so as part of a strategy for supporting Trump's desire to strip tech companies of a key liability shield for their users’ posts.
And the domino effect -- banishing people from other parts of the public square -- is already starting. Forbes's Randall Lane warns that a "truth reckoning" is coming for anyone who hires or associates with former Trump staffers. Other extreme organizations are already gathering names and data for the blacklist. Then, there are Joe Biden's allies, like Mozilla CEO Mitchell Baker, who says that "deplatforming" conservatives or crushing the alternatives they flock to isn't enough. …Randall Lane is not making employment decisions regarding former Trump staffers. Perkins' blacklist does not exist. Yet people who enabled Trump; people who were active participants like Stephen Miller might not be especially welcome in corporate America. People are responsible for the decisions they make and the actions they take.
Were I on the job market I would probably be precluded from employment at a company owned or led by a Christian conservative.
Mozilla's Mitchell Baker issued a post on the company’s blog calling for different solutions to be taken that “don’t start after untold damage has been done.” Read the brief post. Tony Perkins has dishonestly characterized what Baker wrote. It's worth mentioning that Mozilla doesn't operate any of these platforms.
The Federalist's Joy Pullmann has two words for any freedom-loving patriot in America: brace yourself.Aside from the fact that Joy Pullman is batshit crazy, religious conservatives are not the arbiters of who is freedom-loving and who is a patriot.
Our community, for example, seeks the freedom to be served in public accomodations without facing discrimination. Perkins and Pullman are both noisy proponents of that discrimination. Funny how they think that a baker should be able to defy applicable law to refuse service but have a problem with Twitter lawfully enforcing its Terms of Service.
|No cake for you!
Everyone from local law enforcement to the National Association of Realtors (NAR) is trying to smoke out conservatives from their ranks. … In some areas, police departments have opened official investigations to see if anyone on their payrolls attended the January 6th protest … employers are flat-out firing people who attended the rally -- even if they were part of the peaceful majority.Perkins needs to stop gratuitously using the word “conservatives.” A violent attempt to overthrow the government is treasonous. It is domestic terrorism. Rioters can expect fines, imprisonment and not being welcome in polite company. Their politics are irrelevant. People can make reasonable judgments based upon their actions.
Perkins links to an article at The Wall Street Journal. Once again Tony Perkins is being dishonest. According to the article:
A number of companies said they fired employees who participated in the riot at the Capitol after seeing employees in photos and videos posted to social media.“Participating in the riot” is not — according to Perkins — “part of the peaceful majority.” There is no text in that article which allows Perkins to claim that companies are firing people who merely participated in the protest.
As Abigail Shrier pointed out when Senator Josh Hawley's (R-Mo.) book exposing Big Tech was dropped by Simon & Schuster, "'You aren't entitled to your book contract,' can quickly become 'United doesn't have to let you onto its planes' 'Marriott doesn't have to let you stay at its hotels,' or 'Visa doesn't have to let you use its cards.' And maybe that's the point." …Hawley's publisher dropped his book because it did not want to be associated with a Christian Supremacist who unconstitutionally sought to block the ratification of Joe Biden's electoral win. Shrier, apparently an orthodox Jewish woman, is perfectly willing to oppress gender-diverse youth.
Those kids made no choices (Shrier claims that they did). Josh Hawley made a choice — with no supporting evidence whatsoever — to attempt to obstruct the constitutionally mandated duty of Congress. Hawley wanted attention. Hawley got attention.
This takes balls:
Making matters worse, the Left doesn't fight like conservatives. They won't stop until all resistance is vanquished …Hate groups like Family Research Council and American Family Association have been denigrating LGBTQ people for 40 years in an effort to cause negative opinions to be formed and to get people to embrace falsehoods.
The bottom line to all of this gibberish is that Perkins is trafficking in lies. He is suggesting that religious conservatives are part of the constituency of violent insurrectionists. That is probably not the case and it is a foolish argument to proffer.
However, as numerous sources have pointed out, White evangelical Christian nationalists are fused with Donald Trump's extremism.
Indeed, Tony Perkins bears some responsibility for Wednesday's riot. Perkins has been a staunch enabler of Trump. No matter how indecent or boorish Trump has been, Tony Perkins has supported Trump and excused Trump's sociopathy. Has Mr. Perkins ever addressed Trump's pathological lying?
