A Conversation With Rumble - A Conservative Alternative To YouTube

The right-of-center platform does not provide a right to smear.Vimeo used to be a place of sanctuary for organizations whose accounts got whacked by YouTube. These days the “chosen one” for conservatives is Rumble. Rumble does not appeal to me but no one is forcing me to watch its content.
Wednesday's “leaderboard” includes videos from familiar right wing personalities. At the top of the list of providers is Dan Bongino, followed by Diamond & Silk. Then there are two offerings from Dinesh D'Souza. The propaganda peddlers are odious but that's just my opinion.
However, a Rumble representative assures me that attacks based upon sexual orientation or gender identity violate the Terms of Service and that the company will take action.We will see. As some of you may know I have been actively reporting bigotry and irresponsible conspiracy theories to Twitter and YouTube. Whether or not those actions have resulted in account terminations is less relevant than the fact that accounts on both platforms have been removed.
In some cases erasing bigotry can be more effective than fighting it with counterpoint. I urge everyone to be aware of indecency and to take the appropriate action. Some people do not do so because they doubt that it will do any good.
Perhaps an individual flag or report has no impact (I do not know). Multiple reports of ToS violations are bound to have an effect if the recipient is serious about enforcing its Terms of Service.
Being a Trump supporter or even a Trump enabler does not provide a license for bigotry. Rumble will seemingly accept misleading videos and conspiracy theories but that does not mean that they are accepting of racism, anti-Semitism, homophobia or transphobia. It is an important distinction.
