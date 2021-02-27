A Group of Kansas Legislators Seems Determined to Kill Kids

If enacted, doctors in Kansas can be imprisoned for up to 18 months and lose their license to practice medicine.
Typically people object to transgender persons in defense of Genesis 1:27.
The motivation is irrelevant. Gender-affirming care is the standard of care. The clinical practice guidelines of the American Academy of Pediatrics, the Pediatric Endocrine Society, the Endocrine Society and numerous professional organizations call for the gender-affirming care model.
Thus a group of legislators want to make it illegal for medical professionals to adhere to the guidelines set forth by their professional peer groups.
And just who are these geniuses, the sponsors of this measure who would substitute their judgment for that of organizations like the American Academy of Pediatrics?
- Rep. Randy Garber, a farmer.
- Rep. Cheryl Helmer, an elementary school guidance counselor.
- Rep. Bill Rhiley, a special education teacher.
- Rep. Brett Fairchild, a plan administrator for an electronics manufacturer.
Prescribing or providing puberty blockers is one of the prohibited practices. Puberty blockers save lives. They prevent children from developing secondary sex characteristics which cause considerable distress.
A trans boy, for example, is already anxious and depressed. If he starts developing breast tissue his symptoms become more severe. According to the Pediatric Endocrine Society puberty blockers are fully reversible. Denying proper care increases the potential for self-harm.
What is the alternative?It is important to understand that persistence of gender dysphoria is directly related to the severity of the condition. Only those kids who are in acute distress will transition. They do so because they find relief from their symptoms.
They do not transition because puberty blockers are available. Nor, as some religious conservatives posit, is gender dysphoria a social contagion.
Talk therapy aimed at alleviating the condition would have to be in the form of gender identity conversion efforts. Research clearly demonstrates that any exposure to such treatment leads to a lifetime of adverse mental health consequences.
I do not expect that any of these legislators will respond to my email. Obviously they have not consulted with experts in this field. People do not do so because they fear hearing facts that will not conform to their preconceived biases.
If one of their kids got sick would they want the standard of care in accordance with medical science or would they want the care determined by a farmer, a guidance counselor, a special ed teacher and a manufacturing employee?
I am trying to find out where the boilerplate is coming from. It is remarkably similar from state to state. My candidates would be Alliance Defending Freedom and the Thomas More Society. Both groups are heavily invested in defending scripture.
