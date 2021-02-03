A MAJOR Development in Florida For LGBTQ Persons

|Nadine Smith is on the right with son Logan and Nadine's wife, Andrea Smith. That kid won the parental lottery.
via Tampa Bay Times
We WON!I am absolutely flabbergasted. I never believed, not for a moment, that this could ever happen. Some say that Florida is Alabama with the exception of Disney World and Miami Beach.
I’m so incredibly excited to announce one of the biggest victories in Equality Florida’s history!
We’ve officially secured STATEWIDE nondiscrimination protections for LGBTQ Floridians in the workplace, housing, and public accommodations! You read that correctly: The LGBTQ community is protected from discrimination in every single part of our state.
Equality Florida is amazingly effective. Nadine is one of my favorite people.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Please be civil and do NOT link to anti-gay sites!
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.