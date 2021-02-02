Another Hate Group is a Church According to the IRS

This move also renders FRC virtually audit-proof. FRC controls a 501(c)4 nonprofit, FRC Action. Donations to FRC Action are not tax deductible. FRC now has the ability to provide their 501(c)4 with money that has been deducted from donors' taxable income. It is still impermissible to do so but its not terribly complicated to divert funds.
You may recall that National Organization for Marriage circumvented the law by creating loans from the 501(c)3 to the 501(C)4. In that case NOM filed its form 990 making it possible for me to refer a complaint to the IRS. What resulted from that complaint is unknown.
FRC's leader is Tony Perkins. Trump named Perkins a commissioner of the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom. Perkins often claimed that he had substantial access to the Oval Office. It is fair to ask if Trump influenced the IRS in favor of Family Research Council.
The change of status is retroactive to July, 2020 which is the beginning of FRC's current fiscal year. I won't know the date of the change until I get the paperwork.
I have already requested copies of FRC's determination letter and the supporting materials. When I receive those I will compose a letter to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and provide a copy to the IRS inspector general if he or she predates or postdates Trump.
I already have the paperwork on Liberty Counsel and Focus on the Family. A new administration affords us with a new opportunity to have these decisions reviewed.
All I ask is for the IRS to follow its own rules and regulations. Nothing more and nothing less.
I might rework my local database of the IRS Business Master File to more readily catch these changes. 257,493 entities are classified as churches. A random sample confirms that many should not be thus classified but it is impossible to determine those that are of interest to the LGBTQ community.
Later in the week I will process all of the SPLC listed hate groups.
