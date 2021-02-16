Anti-Trans Legislation in Mississippi and North Dakota

|Emily Fishbaugh is a trans teen. What are they so afraid of?
via Emily Fishbaugh
Mississippi and North Dakota are in the process of enacting laws that prohibit trans girls and women from participating in athletics.
These bills have little to do with athletics. They are a means of expressing religious disapproval.
The Mississippi Fairness Act – SB 2536 – would require any public school, public institution of higher learning, or an institution of higher learning “that is a member of the NCAA, NAIA, MHSAA or NJCCA [sic] to designate its athletic or sports teams according to biological sex.”
I doubt that the legislature can alter the practices of a private college or university. The NJCCA is actually the NJCAA, the National Junior College Athletic Association. The NAIA is the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics. MHSAA is the Michigan High School Athletic Association. Huh?
State Senator Angela Hill (R), the bill’s author, is quoted as saying:
Late tonight, God blessed all our efforts. We passed the Fairness Act through the Senate with no questions and 20 plus co-authors. For all the people that helped and spoke out, the female athletes of MS thank you.People who speak on behalf of their deity are sanctimonious fools. If there is a god s/he might very well disapprove of prejudice and discrimination. This measure will pass the state House and will be signed into law by Governor Tate Reeves. After all, it's Mississippi.
In North Dakota the measure is HB 1298. In committee most of the testimony was in opposition to the measure. All of the professional testimony was in opposition. Nevertheless, the bill passed the House by a margin of 65-26 and heads to the state Senate.
According to co-sponsor of the bill, Rep. Kathy Skroch:
This is about girls competing with girls, ensuring equal opportunity and keeping a level playing field in girls' sports. It upholds 50 years of progress and protecting women against discrimination and advocates for the preservation of biological standards.The legislators did have the common sense to amend the bill so that it only applies to students under 18 years of age. Otherwise, the state could face sanctions by the NCAA.
According to the ACLU, the bill is discriminatory, addresses a nonexistent issue in North Dakota and jeopardizes the state's standing with national athletic organizations. Limiting opportunities for transgender athletes could also have damaging mental health consequences.
These bills have little or nothing to do with athletics. They are a means of expressing religious disapproval of transgender kids. If athletic fairness were the real issue committees would have solicited testimony from sports medicine and other scientific experts.The aforementioned Senator Hill (MS) and Representative Skroch (ND) are wholly unqualified to address this issue. Hill is a former church elementary school teacher. Skroch is a farmer.
