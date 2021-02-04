Hard to Tell If Tony Perkins is Lying, Confused - or Both

One thing is for sure: He is wrong, yet again.Hate Group Leader Tony Perkins of Family Research Council: New Study Shows Transgender Players Have Advantage in Women’s Sports. Not really. Transgender participation in high school sports is a controversy used as a proxy for attacking transgender kids and transgender accommodations in public schools. The religious right has no interest whatsoever in addressing the issue. In fact, doing so in a meaningful way would contaminate their talking point.
The religious right — to the best of my knowledge — has never claimed that transgender collegiate athletes have an unfair advantage. Doing so would dilute their discontent.
This has absolutely nothing to do with fairness in athletic competitions.
What this noise is really all about is marginalizing gender-diverse people who, according to Christian literalists, insult scripture.Perkins “explains:”
[President Biden] insists—like most liberals—that “transgender equality is the civil rights issue of our time.” It’s the fair thing to do, Biden argues. But is it? New research in the British Journal of Sports Medicine says no.If people like Perkins would stop obsessing over where transgender females should pee, this wouldn't be much of an issue. Since the Equality Act is not yet a reality what they are complaining about is transgender accommodations.
Even if Perkins' claims about the research were correct (he's wrong) then a study of athletics has little or nothing to do with equality or accommodating transgender folks in public facilities. Trans girls competing in athletics are a very small percentage of a very small percentage; the 0.6% of the population that is transgender.
Females make up about half of that 0.6% and the vast majority of trans girls are not competitive athletes.
The science, it turns out, supports [anti-trans obsessors]. In a study that even NBC felt compelled to cover, Dr. Timothy Roberts found that men undergoing a female transition still have a competitive biological edge. “At one year,” which has been the typical cutoff for organizations like the Olympic committee, “the trans women on average still have an advantage…” he said.Perkins links to an article at NBC News. Perkins is also wrong about IOC policy which is based on testosterone levels; not time in testosterone suppression.
The key to evaluating any research is to evaluate the subjects. In this case they were 29 transmen and 46 trans women who started gender affirming hormones while in the United States Air Force. Participants were 26.2 years old on average.
I would be surprised if they did not have a biological advantage over cisgender women.
Today's trans girls who are competing in high school athletics likely started hormone suppression as the entered puberty. Because of the decrease in testosterone these girls never fully develop as boys. If they are in their late teens they are likely to be on cross-sex hormones which further reduce testosterone production.
The study was accepted for publication in August, 2020. The subjects began transitioning between 2016 and 2018 which means that they were 22 to 24 years of age when they began. They already had fully developed male bodies.
The bottom line is that this has no relevance whatsoever to trans girls competing in athletics. In fact, it is only relevant to trans females who did not begin testosterone suppression (puberty blockers) just as they entered puberty.
Perkins adds this bit of bullshit:
But the reality is, doctors like Michelle Cretella have been saying for years, men and women are profoundly and genetically different in ways that no medicine or surgery can change.Cretella is a fanatical religious crackpot. Also within the text is this:
In an unlikely coalition, outspoken LGBT activists have joined forces with soccer moms and conservatives to fight for the right to keep competition on a level playing field.Perkins does not identify who those “LGBT activists” are.
We should not accept a blanket conclusion that trans girls have an unfair advantage. That is not true. The truth is likely dependant upon their age and when they started testosterone suppression. Take away the defense of scripture and this issue would probably not exist.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Please be civil and do NOT link to anti-gay sites!
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.