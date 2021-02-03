Hate Group: Transgender People Put EVERYONE in Danger

|Unhinged and bigoted
Hate Group Leader Tim Wildmon of American Family Association
via Jackson Free Press
Confirmation of precisely why American Family Association is deemed a hate groupThe email from American Family Association is titled: President's action puts America's women and children at risk. AFA has provided a hodgepodge of extremist transphobia.
Is there any evidence that a transgender woman has ever harmed a cisgender female? Yet AFA persists in promoting bigotry:
President Joe Biden has issued an executive order that puts women and children in grave danger. By signing his directive, "Combating Discrimination on the Basis of Gender Identity," the president is allowing men to go into women's restrooms and changing areas on federal property, including any public high school and university that receives federal funding.They manage to display more stupidity, absurdity and hate:
This means a man can simply say he "feels like a woman today" and enter the women's restroom...even if young girls or women are already in there.Aside from the fact that that is untrue, has the above ever happened? Or is that just mindless fear mongering?
With each paragraph they become more dishonest and unhinged:
President Biden's policy is exactly how sexual predators can get access to their victims. They use these kinds of laws, which are meant to pander to the LGBTQ community, in order to get into striking distance to their victims. And with him publicly boasting that men can enter women's bathrooms, where do you think predators are going to go?21 states have laws protecting people from discrimination based on gender identity. In the remaining 29 states there are countless political subdivisions with comprehensive nondiscrimination laws. Where are the sexual crimes that occur because people claim incongruent gender? Where?
Emphasis per original:
Countless incidents have been recorded in which men have entered women's areas and committed crimes of voyeurism, assault, and rape.AFA used to maintain a list of these incidents to support their idiotic boycott of Target Stores. They actually disprove their own argument. In each and every case that they documented (perhaps they still do) a cisgender man has committed an offense (usually as a peeping Tom).
There is no relationship whatsoever between these offenses and nondiscrimination laws. Not once did AFA make a connection. In fact, many of the incidents they tracked were in locales without gender identity nondiscrimination laws. AFA was content to include it if it involved a Target store.
Speaking of Target Corporation:
President Biden is ignoring common sense. Retail giant Target implemented this dangerous policy in 2016 and it led to women and children being victimized in their stores. We pushed back then and we're going to continue pushing back against policies that put families in danger.Again, not a single incident had anything to do with providing trans accommodations. Most were peeping Toms and most of those did the same thing at other stores without a comparable policy.
P.S. Dr. Michael Brown, host of the AFA documentary In His Image: Delighting in God’s Plan for Gender and Sexuality, has noted the danger that promotions such as Cadbury's can have on teens and other youth. "There is so much confusion in our society today," Dr. Brown said. 'Same-sex attraction, same-sex marriage, gay Christianity, transgender identity, what’s right, what's wrong."Michael Brown happens to be batshit crazy. A commercial featuring two gay men is not going to turn anyone gay.
The email is signed by Hate Group Leader Tim Wildmon. Tim is not terribly intelligent.
