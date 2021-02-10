I Cannot Imagine Why YouTube Whacked LifeSite

|via LifeSiteNews website
“Perhaps we should warn local flight schools.”I have been unable to convince the Southern Poverty Law Center that LifeSiteNews is a hate group. I have not given up because LSN is one of the most odious sources of anti-LGBTQ bigotry on the Internet. Aside from that, it is still pushing election conspiracy theories and advising readers not to get vaccinated against COVID.
I received an email this morning from their John-Henry Weston titled: BREAKING: We have been completely removed form [sic] YouTube!
Breaking: LifeSite deleted from YouTube!LifeSite is moving to Rumble where, presumably, they will be less “contagious.” Recently Mr. Weston posted an election conspiracy video to his own channel. It was promptly deleted. (You just have to pay attention.)
YouTube just completely removed the LifeSiteNews YouTube channel. This isn’t a ban, every single one of our videos is completely gone.
Thankfully, we have backups of all our videos, but this means hundreds of thousands of people have lost access to our truth telling content.
LifeSite has provided a platform to abhorrent misfits like Peter LaBarbera, Linda Harvey and Brian Camenker. LSN constantly violates MailChimp's Terms of Service but the company has failed to take appropriate action.
As for “truth telling content,” that depends upon your definition of truth. As religious extremists their idea of truth is not objective truth. They are thoroughly devoted to the dogma that emanates from the Vatican.
Mr. Westen and his pal Steve Jalsevac accept Church doctrine as incontrovertible truth regardless of evidence to the contrary. They have no interest in contrary opinion. They view any disagreement as the handiwork of Satan.
Thus, you will never convince these fanatics that — for example — transgender youth are not evil little perverted cross-dressers. They also don't get that humans learn the most from people they disagree with. That makes them ignorant religious extremists.
Perhaps we should warn local flight schools.
Oh, and we all subsidize the hate factory. Although LifeSite is based in Canada it has a United States 501(c)3 which still has not filed its 2019 tax return.
