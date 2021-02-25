I Thought That I Wrote About the Most Extreme Reactions to HR5 - I Was WRONG!

A few months ago Batshit Janet was claiming that God would make sure that Donald Trump prevailed in the 2020 election. Then she claimed: "Trump Won. We will prove it." She has moved on to her usual anti-LGBTQ antics.
via YouTube
The deranged woman is desperately in need of risperdal!Leave it to Janet Folger Porter to out wingnut the most virulent wingnuts. An email from Porter Thursday is titled: URGENT: Congress to vote on the Criminalization of Christianity TODAY. According to the text:
The woman is clearly insane. Aside from having come unglued she is unable to differentiate between truth and paranoid fantasies.URGENT "NO" VOTE NEEDED TODAY:So-called "EQUALITY ACT" would CRIMINALIZE CHRISTIANITYCall your Congressman to vote AGAINST HR 5, the so-called "Equality Act," which will eliminate Religious Freedom and force Christians to bow to the Homosexual and Transgender agenda or lose their church, school or business.
