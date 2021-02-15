Important Notice From the Endocrine Society For Trans Men

The RiskAccording to a bulletin from the Endocrine Society:
Study finds risk factor for blood clots occurs in more than 10 percent of transgender men using testosterone.
A potentially dangerous side effect of testosterone therapy for transgender men is an increase in red blood cells that can raise the risk of blood clots, heart attack or stroke, according to a new study published in the Endocrine Society’s Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism.
Risk Reduction
A reasonable first step in the care of transgender men with high red blood cells while on testosterone therapy is to advise them to quit smoking, switch injectable testosterone to gel, and if BMI [body mass index] is high, to lose weight.
