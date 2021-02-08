Just How Fucking Petty Can a Hate Group Be?

|via Mattel Inc/American Girl
According to the State of Mississippi One Million Moms is neither a corporation nor an assumed name. If any of you are in Mississippi you could incorporate One Million Moms and AFA would have a problem.
But here's the good stuff:
Conservative parents are outraged! American Girl released its first doll with an accompanying book that has an LGBTQ storyline. This is unacceptable!American Girl is a Mattel, Inc. brand (one of more than 250 Mattel brands). If one is offended by the doll and the accompanying book because the doll has great aunts who are married then don't buy the damned doll.
American Girl named its Kira Bailey doll the "2021 Girl of the Year." The doll character is a 10-year-old wildlife conservationist … In the doll's accompanying book titled Kira Down Under, Kira visits an animal sanctuary in Australia operated by her great-aunts, Mamie and Lynette, who are in a same-sex marriage. In the book, Kira explains that her aunts married "after the law was changed to allow it" …
Sign our petition urging American Girl to discontinue its storyline that includes Kira's two lesbian aunts.
As Christians, we know that even though something is legalized doesn't make it moral or right.
That seems to make much more sense than making all this noise over what amounts to nothing. All this fuss over a doll's collateral merchandising because the doll has married great aunts.
The hate group's leader, Tim Wildmon (and Daddy Don before him) haven't had much success with these petitions which often become futile boycotts. These futile hissy fits are just part of the business plan to attract donations. Donors don't get the pretense.
One of the things that makes American Family Association a hate group is the fact that the organization uses homophobia and transphobia for the purpose of raising money. They've been doing it for decades. We are just the vehicle driving AFA economic interests.
