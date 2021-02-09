Lisa Miller in Custody

The criminal case is United States of America vs. Miller:
On or about January 27, 2021, Lisa Miller, who until then was a fugitive, was returned to the United States and arrested on a criminal superseding indictment filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of New York. See United States v. Lisa Miller, No. 1:14-cr-00175 (W.D.N.Y.); United States v. Miller, No. 1:21-mj-02159 (S.D. Fla.). Jenkins’s counsel began preparations to serve process on Lisa Miller, who currently is incarcerated in Miami, Florida, see Find an Inmate, BOP, https://www.bop.gov/inmateloc/ (last accessed Feb. 8, 2021) (search BOP Register Number 27502-509), but who was ordered transferred to the Western District of New York, see Warrant of Removal, Miller, No. 1:21-mj-02159 (S.D. Fla. Feb. 1, 2021), ECF 4. See Soto Decl. ¶ 2 (Feb. 8, 2021). Jenkins still does not know when Lisa Miller will be removed from the Southern District of Florida, when she will arrive in the Western District of New York, or how she will be transported there.A second criminal case (USA v. Miller) ensued in the Southern District of Florida on January 28, 2021:
Isabella has been living with her mother in Nicaragua. It is a terrible place to live. According to the State Department:
The US Department of State currently recommends US citizens RECONSIDER TRAVEL to Nicaragua due to COVID-19, civil unrest, crime, limited healthcare availability, and arbitrary enforcement of laws.According to the CIA:
After losing free and fair elections in 1990, 1996, and 2001, former Sandinista President Daniel ORTEGA was elected president in 2006, 2011, and most recently in 2016. Municipal, regional, and national-level elections since 2008 have been marred by widespread irregularities. Democratic institutions have weakened under the ORTEGA administration as the president has garnered full control over all branches of government, especially after cracking down on a nationwide antigovernment protest movement in 2018.In Nicaragua mother and daughter lived in an orthodox Christian community completely isolated from society. I will endeavor to find out if Isabella has returned to the US. Isabella doesn't seem to want to have a relationship with Janet Jenkins at this point.
