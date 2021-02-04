Michelle Cretella Has Shifted Back to Smearing Gay People

The trans-obsessed former pediatrician is now claiming that gay people are crappy parents.Michelle Cretella brought to you by the amazing folks at American Family Association, an anti-LGBTQ hate group. The polemic is titled: What's best for kids isn't 'prejudicial discrimination.'
How many times must we debunk this stupidity. If you think that AFA or Cretella are really concerned for the welfare of kids you are mistaken. Cretella, who is also a hate group leader (American College of Pediatricians) is a fundamentalist Catholic who believes that gay people are “objectively disordered.”
Cretella also believes the idiotic crap that is promoted by the Vatican including the notion that we do violence to children by placing them with gay people:
Allowing children to be adopted by persons living in such unions would actually mean doing violence to these children, in the sense that their condition of dependency would be used to place them in an environment that is not conducive to their full human development.
"These children, many of them have suffered some form of abuse or neglect in the past, and that's the bad news," Dr. Cretella begins. "But the good news is that the effects of trauma in children can truly be healed by a loving and stable adoptive family."The “social science” that Cretella is relying upon does not compare straight couples to gay couples. It has compared children raised by married couples to those raised by single parents. In fact there is research proving that kids raised by gay couples fare better than those raised by heterosexual couples.
She points to the social science data collected over decades to demonstrate that all children thrive best when they are reared by a married mother and father in a loving home.
"We therefore support all adoption agencies, particularly those which are faith-based and … only adopt out to married mother-father homes," the pediatrician tells One News Now. "That is truly in line with science and in the best interests of children. It is not prejudicial discrimination."
Renowned sociologist, Dr. Michael Rosenfeld at Stanford, has written:
“Research…has developed a scholarly consensus that shows that children raised by same-sex couples are at no important disadvantage. There is a noisy fringe of academics who claim that children raised by same-sex couples are in disastrous peril, a view that has little or no credibility within academia.Michelle Cretella is part of that “noisy fringe.” Cretella has no credibility whatsoever because she places religious doctrine above science. Then she claims that the dogma is science.
By the way, you will never see any research from a team including Cretella or through her minuscule hate group.
