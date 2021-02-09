NOM Has Gone All Anti-Trans All the Time - Revisiting Prop 8

Before I get into this further:
What this is about is raising money by disparaging transgender youth. Althletics is just a proxy for transphobic bigotry because it sounds reasonable (it is not) and because, for some people, this is a hot button issue.
- None of this has anything to do with Brown's concern for the welfare of children.
- None of this has anything to do with fairness in athletics.
In some ways this is reminiscent of Brown's Proposition 8 campaign in 2008. Through a focus group, NOM's political director at the time, Frank Schubert, determined that people were particularly disturbed by “gay marriage will be taught in schools.” That became one of NOM's central talking points.
Furthermore, Mr. Brown is an ultra-orthodox Catholic. Brown is trying to conform society to the teachings of the Catholic Church. According to the Church, transgender people do not exist. They are just “confused” individuals who are adherents to a doctrine.
According to Brown (an inevitable conclusion):
NOM is working hard to strop [sic] the spread of gender ideology which claims that a person’s sex is determined by “identity,” feelings and emotions, and not by biology. However, we need your help to take on this challenge. Will you step up with an immediate 2021 Membership contribution of at least $35? Thanks to some generous donors, your membership contribution will be 100% matched up to a total of $50,000. Even better, if you agree to become a monthly donor to NOM, your monthly pledge will be matched for an entire year – a TWELVE TIMES RETURN.Of course there is no such thing as “gender ideology.” There is something that Brown might be unaware of: Medical science which is based on evidence. Furthermore, gender dysphoria is not a disease. It is a condition that cannot “spread.”
Most matching contributions do not really exist. That aside, Mr. Brown is being misleading with his “twelve times return” BS. Were monthly donations actually matched (which is doubtful) then the amount is doubled in contrast to 12-fold.
As I said, Brian S. Brown is perfectly willing to disparage and lie about transgender youth in order to get people to send him some money. NOM doesn't seem to actually do anything other than asking for money.
