Some of the "Best" Unhinged Hyperbole Over the Equality Act

In the long term, unhinged and dishonest opposition to the Equality Act is likely to constitute a self-inflicted wound.
A demolition derby of The Stupid.The Equality Act will add sexual orientation and gender identity as protected classes to the Civil Rights Act of 1964. The Supreme Court has already banned employment discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity with the ruling in Bostock v. Clayton County.
There are several protections afforded by the Equality Act. The most meaningful protection (now that workplace discrimination is settled) is discrimination in public accommodations (“We don't serve your kind here!”) A vote in the House is possibly scheduled for tomorrow, February 25, 2021. It will be interesting to see if any Republicans vote in the affirmative.
However the Equality Act is DOA in the Senate unless one of three things happens:
- Either the Senate changes to the rules to eliminate requiring 60 votes for cloture or;
- the Equality Act is tracked onto a budget measure. Known as reconciliation, only a majority is required for cloture. or;
- Schumer and McConnell reach some sort of compromise (highly unlikely) by which the bill passes without changing the rules.
The Christian Right has manufactured a shit fit. What they are essentially doing is claiming that the ability to discriminate in public accommodations is vital to their very existence. They are attempting to divert attention from that simple fact by exploiting transgender issues. You would think that there are at least 20 times as many transgender persons as actually exist.
Abortion bullshit is also a reliable stimulator of an incurious base. That is, until their precious, innocent little Mary at 16 gets knocked up by the gardener who is of disapproved race or religion. But I digress.
Family Research CouncilAn email from Tony Perkins on Wednesday includes:
The Equality Act is a grave and treasonous threat to our nation's core values contained in our First Amendment.
… it is an egregious attack on the freedom to believe and live according to those beliefs.
… we will then experience a devastating loss of religious freedom in America, and that will have consequences for all Americans.
The Equality Act is a Trojan horse for radical Leftists, whose goal is to invade every square inch of America …
This bill is rotten to its core …
In addition to obliterating the rights, privacy, and safety of women and girls, this extreme bill would politicize the medical profession …
Liberty CounselVia Mad Mat Staver in an email received Tuesday:
A Dangerous Attack on Religious Freedom and Free Speech …
… pushes the LGBT agenda on all people and targets Christianity in every area of life—including the church. There will be an increase of instances where Christians and others are being punished …
For the record, The sanctimonious Mr. Staver is a pathological liar. Churches are not forced to host same-sex ceremonies. Transgender women pose no threat to cisgender women. Were it true that churches are forced to hire gay or trans staff then that is already true per the ruling in Bostock v. Clayton County. It is not true unless hiring a gay lunchroom worker causes frog rain.
- Churches would be forced to host same-sex ceremonies.
- Biological men will have access to bathrooms, showers, and nursing-mother rooms at any time, and stay as long as they please.
- Churches would be forced to hire staff involved in LGBT conduct, even positions of authority …
Concerned Women for AmericaPer an email received Wednesday, signed by Penny Young Nance:
… the “Equality Act” overrules the truth about being created male and female and must be stopped.
… elevating protections for certain groups on the basis of “gender identity” is a direct threat against every woman in America.CWA is holding a virtual rally today. Don't ask. I cannot. I will not. At my age I need every brain cell I have. Here's the crew of misfits:
Confirmed speakers include:Very informative and stimulating I am certain.
Craig DeRoche (President, Family Policy Alliance), Charmaine Yoest (VP, The Heritage Foundation), Joseph Backholm (Senior Fellow, Family Research Council), Penny Nance (CEO and President, Concerned Women For America LAC), Jeanne Mancini (President, March for Life), Andrew Beckwith (President, Massachusetts Family Institute), Eva Andrade (President, Hawaii Family Forum), Natasha Chart (Executive Director, Women's Liberation Front), Beth Stelzer (Save Women's Sports), and Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler.
Family Policy AllianceAutumn Leva of Focus on the Family's political wing offers the “important” details in an email received Wednesday. Ms. Leva has a strained relationship with the truth:
Here are just some of the consequences if the Equality Act passes:
- Sanctioning abortions and removing pro-life protections
- Introducing explicit content in school curriculum across the nation
- Pressuring struggling children toward experimental cross-sex hormones and surgery
- Letting males win girls’ sports championships
- Allowing males to enter girls’ locker rooms and women’s shelters
- Closing the doors of faith-based foster and adoption agencies
- Denying parental rights in the name of a sexualized political ideology
- Silencing all of us who disagree
Family Policy Alliance — Part DeuxVillage idiot Meridian Baldacci adds more turds to the pile:
This bill poses serious threats to Americans, especially women and children. If it becomes law, the Act will serve as a backdoor way to sanction abortions, introduce explicit content in school curriculum, let boys win in girls’ sports, pressure children toward experimental cross-sex hormones – and silence all of us who disagree.
American Family AssociationEmail received Tuesday (subjected to a “liberal” drivelectomy) signed by the intellectually struggling Tim Wildmon (poor thing):
Urgent: Tell Congress to vote against Nancy Pelosi's anti-religious liberty act.
… the radical Equality Act — a bill designed to wield a wrecking ball to religious liberty. The bill has nothing to do with equality, but everything to do with punishing Christians' religious liberty.
This destructive legislation goes far beyond the recent and disastrous Supreme Court decision to add sexual orientation and gender identity as a civil right for government employment purposes under Title VII.Note: The Bostock decision is not limited to government employment. Someone is in for a major surprise.
By government edict, business owners, employees, and customers alike will be subject to a radical LGBT agenda:
Adoption and foster care agencies will be forced to place children into same sex households and into homes of individuals suffering from gender confusion. College and professional sports stadiums would be required to open their restrooms to either sex.
National Organization for MarriageYou just knew that Brian Fucking Brown would get in on this act. According to Brown, in an email received Wednesday:
URGENT: , immediate action needed
… the Equality Act … would impose vast elements of the radical LGBT agenda on the American people, especially people of faith.
Mr. Brown is another self-righteous individual who has difficulty separating rhetoric from objective truth.
- Imposes gender identity ideology on the country
- Treats biological men as if they were women
- Men able to compete against girls in sports
- Women lose privacy in intimate areas like showers, etc.
- Makes demonstrating belief in traditional marriage illegal discrimination
- Strips people of faith of their religious liberty rights
- Forces people to embrace the gay agenda or risk discrimination lawsuits
- Requires wedding professionals to participate in gay ‘weddings’ that violate their beliefs
Much of the idiocy, above, is about attracting donations given that passage in the House is virtually assured. There is little mention of the real effect which is mostly to prohibit discrimination in public accommodations.
Presumably, “No cake for you!” doesn't sell as well as “gender ideology.”
