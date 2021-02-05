Walt Heyer Crawls Out From the Woodwork Again

I identified as a “transgender woman” for eight years. Today, watching this documentary, I marvel at how the events of my childhood groomed me into believing that identifying as the opposite sex was the solution to my gender confusion. My heart goes out to these children who also are being groomed into a transgender life.
Walt, you haven't the first clueSome mebers of the LGBTQ community have criticized Transhood. I disagree. It has been out for three months now. Watch it and judge for yourself.
The problem with Heyer is that he promotes the notion that his experience is applicable to gender-diverse kids. Nothing could be further from the truth. Heyer transitioned over 40 years ago when he was well into middle.
Heyer claims, through self-diagnosis, that what he really suffered from was dissociative identity disorder, previously known as multiple personality disorder. Indeed, he might have been misdiagnosed but it appears that he did not get therapy until middle-age.
Suffice it to say that we now know a great deal more about gender dysphoria and how it affects children than was known nearly a half-century ago. The notion that kids are “being groomed into a transgender life” is sheer lunacy.
No parent wants a transgender child and no child volunteers to be the object of ridicule. Heyer's gratuition “my heart goes out to these children” is a lie. If he cared about trans youth he would stop promoting bullshit that is used to demonize trans people and to excuse hate.
Heyer makes a living from this nonsense. He is also a conservative Christian who believes that no one should be transgender. Later on Heyer writes this gibberish:
Adults Groom Children Into TransgenderismThat was what? 70 years ago? If we take Heyer at his word then he had a deranged grandmother. Most kids have perfectly rational parents and grandparents.
It has taken me years to adequately assess the full range of consequences inflicted by grandma’s “gender grooming.” Benjamin Franklin’s proverb, “Life’s tragedy is that we get old too soon and wise too late,” sums up my feelings now at 80 years of age when I reflect on how I, a reasonable man, became a willing participant in body-mutilating surgeries because a so-called “gender specialist” said that was the treatment I needed.
Furthermore, Heyer takes no responsibility for anything. He did not have surgery because someone told him that was the treatment he needed. He had surgery because he made a decision that it was right for him. Think about it. Would any man submit to a penectomy with even a shadow of a doubt about his sexuality?
Walt Heyer was, and continues to be, mentally ill. Given that he self-diagnosed a serious psychiatric condition (DID) now, we have no idea how he contributed to the process of obtaining surgery.
Sure that is speculative. But what is not speculative is the fact that Walt Heyer's experience has no relevance to anyone else and certainly not to a gender incongruent kid.
